Full-Day Roxburgh Gorge Cycle Tour from Queenstown

Your adventure starts in Queenstown being picked up at your accommodation. You will travel to Clyde where, upon arrival at the depot (arriving 9am for a 9:30 departure), you will be fitted with your bikes and briefed on your tour. You will then be transported through to the lookout at Roxburgh Hyrdo Dam. From here you will start your cycle ride back to Clyde on the stunning Roxburgh Gorge Trail. From Roxburgh Dam lookout you will connect with the start of the Roxburgh Gorge Trail and make your way to the Shingle Creek Boat Ramp. Here you will meet up with your boat operator who will transfer you through to Doctors Point. Relax on board the boat while you take in the stunning scenery and history of the area. Disembark at Doctors Point where you continue on your cycle adventure through to Alexandra. In Alexandra, you can carry on the Railtrail to the office in Clyde, or take the scenic, peaceful River Track back (an additional 8kms). You will be taken back to Queenstown safely.