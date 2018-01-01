Welcome to Clyde

More charming than his buddy Alex, 8km down the road, Clyde looks more like a 19th-century gold-rush film set than a real town. Set on the banks of the emerald-green Clutha River, Clyde retains a friendly, small-town feel, even when holidaymakers arrive in numbers over summer. It’s also the trailhead of the Otago Central Rail Trail.

Your adventure starts in Queenstown being picked up at your accommodation. You will travel to Clyde where, upon arrival at the depot (arriving 9am for a 9:30 departure), you will be fitted with your bikes and briefed on your tour. You will then be transported through to the lookout at Roxburgh Hyrdo Dam. From here you will start your cycle ride back to Clyde on the stunning Roxburgh Gorge Trail. From Roxburgh Dam lookout you will connect with the start of the Roxburgh Gorge Trail and make your way to the Shingle Creek Boat Ramp. Here you will meet up with your boat operator who will transfer you through to Doctors Point. Relax on board the boat while you take in the stunning scenery and history of the area. Disembark at Doctors Point where you continue on your cycle adventure through to Alexandra. In Alexandra, you can carry on the Railtrail to the office in Clyde, or take the scenic, peaceful River Track back (an additional 8kms). You will be taken back to Queenstown safely.
Your Day - Your Way!There is an exhaustive list of things to do in Queenstown and the Central Lakes, and our job is to help you to pinpoint the best locations and experiences to fit your desires. Check out the list below and mentally tick off anything that strikes a chord with you. This list is only the beginning of the possibilities that await you. Call us to discuss ideas, we love to create new itineraries.Wine & Cheese tastings - Craft Beers - Historically significant sites - Movie locations - Gourmet foods or fine dining - Adventure tourism activities - Photography - Art - Family fun activities - Snow fun - Local walks & trails - Nature, native flora and fauna - Native animals - Views - Local-knowledge destinations - Music - Markets - Shopping, from bargains to designer - Jewellery - Water activities - Real Estate - Gardens - Fishing - Goldpanning - Team building - Golfing - Beauty & Pampering - Small conference groups - Airport transfers - General transport - Glenorchy - Paradise - Arrowtown -Cromwell - Wanaka - Kingston - Alexandra - Clyde...and more.Full day tours 9.00am to 4.30pmHalf day tours 8.30am to 12.30pm & 1.00pm to 5.00pm
