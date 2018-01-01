Welcome to Alexandra
Alex, as it's known to the locals, marks the southeastern corner of the acclaimed Central Otago wine region. Of the dozen wineries in the immediate vicinity, only a handful are open for tastings. These are detailed on the Central Otago Wine Map, available from the i-SITE.
Top experiences in Alexandra
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
Alexandra activities
Full-Day Roxburgh Gorge Cycle Tour from Queenstown
Your adventure starts in Queenstown being picked up at your accommodation. You will travel to Clyde where, upon arrival at the depot (arriving 9am for a 9:30 departure), you will be fitted with your bikes and briefed on your tour. You will then be transported through to the lookout at Roxburgh Hyrdo Dam. From here you will start your cycle ride back to Clyde on the stunning Roxburgh Gorge Trail. From Roxburgh Dam lookout you will connect with the start of the Roxburgh Gorge Trail and make your way to the Shingle Creek Boat Ramp. Here you will meet up with your boat operator who will transfer you through to Doctors Point. Relax on board the boat while you take in the stunning scenery and history of the area. Disembark at Doctors Point where you continue on your cycle adventure through to Alexandra. In Alexandra, you can carry on the Railtrail to the office in Clyde, or take the scenic, peaceful River Track back (an additional 8kms). You will be taken back to Queenstown safely.
Full-Day Small-Group Guided Wine Tour in Central Otago
You'll depart for your small-group wine tour at 10:30am after being picked up from your accommodation in Queenstown, Wanaka, Alexandra or Cromwell. Enjoy riding in an air-conditioned minivan and meeting your expert sommelier. The first stop is Bannockburn where you will taste a selection of different varietals and styles. From there, get an idea of the types of wine you will enjoy the most. The rest of the day is tailored around you.The first half of the tour takes you through the Cromwell basin before you and your small-group stop for a delicious platter lunch (usually after three wineries). From there, head out on the second half of the tour, which takes you out to Alexandra, Central Otago's most southern wine region. Your guide will aim to take you to six wineries on the tour, but the tour is flexible. If you get wined out and want to head back early, you can. If the tour is on schedule, then another winery stop could be added. You'll be dropped off at your original departure point between 4:30pm and 5:30pm.
Mauritius Dolphin Snorkel, Volcano, Gorges, 7-Coloured Earths
Swimming with Wild DolphinsStart your day with the experience of a lifetime swimming with wild dolphins in their natural environment! Once you board the boat, the skipper will brief you on the types of dolphins that you will encounter and their habits, and guidelines for a sustainable dolphin encounter. You will then head to Tamarin Bay for the dolphin encounter. The skippers will accompany you in the water when it’s your turn to swim with the dolphins. You will enjoy 2.5 hours on the open sea viewing the dolphins and swimming with them. Depending on the amount of time left, you will then go to The Aquarium, a popular snorkeling and diving site with beautiful coral and tropical fish.Trou aux Cerfs Dormant VolcanoAdmire 360 degree views from the top of the volcano while taking a stroll around the crater. This dormant volcano stands at around 600m above sea level, and on clear days offers a breathtaking panoramic view of the island.Grand BassinDrive by the largest reservoir in Mauritius, the Mare-aux-Vacoas, on the way to Grand Bassin, a tranquil and serene crater lake considered sacred by the Hindu population. Discover the Hindu culture by visiting the temples around the lake and enjoy the peace and quiet of the surroundings. You will also be amazed by the tall statue of Shiva and the view from the highest temple. Be sure to watch out for the monkeys and wildlife. Note: It may not be possible to make this stop in the month of February or March as the area is also a pilgrimage site during the festival of Mahashivaratree.Black River Gorges and the Alexandra FallsEnjoy the incredible views of the Black River Gorges, the largest national park in Mauritius. Covering an area of 6754 hectares, the park is home to numerous endemic flora and fauna and provides visitors with beautiful hikes, with varying levels of difficulty. During your drive through the park and Plaine des Champagnes, you will also get to stop and admire Alexandra Falls and viewpoint, and if they’re in season, like the locals, you’ll want to pick a few goyaves de chine!Chamarel 7-Coloured Earth / Natural Geographic Wonder and WaterfallVisit the popular Chamarel, the colored earth site, where in addition to the geological wonders of the seven colored dunes, you can view the Chamarel Falls, the most famous waterfall in Mauritius! And, make sure you stop by the giant tortoise pens before leaving the park!