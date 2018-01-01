Mauritius Dolphin Snorkel, Volcano, Gorges, 7-Coloured Earths

Swimming with Wild DolphinsStart your day with the experience of a lifetime swimming with wild dolphins in their natural environment! Once you board the boat, the skipper will brief you on the types of dolphins that you will encounter and their habits, and guidelines for a sustainable dolphin encounter. You will then head to Tamarin Bay for the dolphin encounter. The skippers will accompany you in the water when it’s your turn to swim with the dolphins. You will enjoy 2.5 hours on the open sea viewing the dolphins and swimming with them. Depending on the amount of time left, you will then go to The Aquarium, a popular snorkeling and diving site with beautiful coral and tropical fish.Trou aux Cerfs Dormant VolcanoAdmire 360 degree views from the top of the volcano while taking a stroll around the crater. This dormant volcano stands at around 600m above sea level, and on clear days offers a breathtaking panoramic view of the island.Grand BassinDrive by the largest reservoir in Mauritius, the Mare-aux-Vacoas, on the way to Grand Bassin, a tranquil and serene crater lake considered sacred by the Hindu population. Discover the Hindu culture by visiting the temples around the lake and enjoy the peace and quiet of the surroundings. You will also be amazed by the tall statue of Shiva and the view from the highest temple. Be sure to watch out for the monkeys and wildlife. Note: It may not be possible to make this stop in the month of February or March as the area is also a pilgrimage site during the festival of Mahashivaratree.Black River Gorges and the Alexandra FallsEnjoy the incredible views of the Black River Gorges, the largest national park in Mauritius. Covering an area of 6754 hectares, the park is home to numerous endemic flora and fauna and provides visitors with beautiful hikes, with varying levels of difficulty. During your drive through the park and Plaine des Champagnes, you will also get to stop and admire Alexandra Falls and viewpoint, and if they’re in season, like the locals, you’ll want to pick a few goyaves de chine!Chamarel 7-Coloured Earth / Natural Geographic Wonder and WaterfallVisit the popular Chamarel, the colored earth site, where in addition to the geological wonders of the seven colored dunes, you can view the Chamarel Falls, the most famous waterfall in Mauritius! And, make sure you stop by the giant tortoise pens before leaving the park!