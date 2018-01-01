Welcome to Rundu

Rundu, a sultry tropical outpost on the bluffs above the Okavango River, is a major centre of activity for Namibia’s growing Angolan community. Although the town has little of specific interest for tourists, the area is home to a number of wonderful lodges where you can laze along the riverside, and spot crocs and hippos doing pretty much the same. As such, it's a fine place to break up the journey between the Caprivi Strip and Grootfontein or Etosha.