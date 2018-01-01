Welcome to Pochutla
Bustling, sweaty Pochutla is the market town and transportation hub for the central part of the Oaxaca coast, including the nearby beach spots of Puerto Ángel, Zipolite, San Agustinillo and Mazunte. There's no other reason to pause here.
Hwy 175 from Oaxaca runs through Pochutla as Av Lázaro Cárdenas, the narrow main street, and meets the coastal Hwy 200 about 1.5km south of town. The bus and van terminals cluster toward the southern, downhill end of Cárdenas.
