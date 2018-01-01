Welcome to Tepic

Founded by the nephew of Hernán Cortés in 1524, Tepic is the capital of Nayarit state. It's a predominantly middle-class place with a veritable hum of provincial bustle playing out on its narrow streets. Indigenous Huicholes are often seen here, wearing their colorful traditional clothing.

Across from Plaza Principal the ornate cathedral, dedicated in 1804, casts a regal eye over the square. Opposite is the Palacio Municipal (city hall), where nearby you’ll often find Huicholes selling handicrafts at reasonable prices. Calle Amado Nervo, north of city hall, and nearby streets are lined with stalls where you can try local specialties such as tejuino (a fermented corn drink) and guamuchil (a small white fruit).

