Private San Blas and La Tovara Tour

This has been our most popular tour for many years for nature lovers. We leave in the morning and head North, to the State of Nayarit. San Blas is about two and a half hours from Puerto Vallarta. Upon arrival we will board small boats (cost not included) and will make a boat trip through “La Tovara” spring. The area is very extensive and full of natural canals that flow through the jungle to Matanchen Bay in the Pacific Ocean. San Blas was founded in Spanish colonial times and was one of the two main ports in the Pacific the Vice royalty of New Spain. We will visit the fort, which has been the administration office of the Spaniards. The view is amazing; pirates did not have much change not to been seen in those times. Right now, an estimated 45.000 people live in San Blas. They mainly live of fishing and tourism. The village is known for the excellent shrimps that you can eat there. The song “El muelle de San Blas” from the famous group Maná is about a myth of a woman from San Blas, that waits for her husband to come back after his fishing trip. She has waited there for years….