Welcome to San Blas
San Blas was an important Spanish port from the late 16th century to the 19th century. The Spanish built a fortress here to protect their trading galleons from marauding British and French pirates. It was also the port from which St Junípero Serra, the ‘Father’ of the California missions, embarked on his northward peregrination. While on either side of the main drag San Blas is just another cobblestoned backwater, the uniform whitewashed facades on Avenida Juárez itself lend a dreamy revival quality that is immediately endearing.
Top experiences in San Blas
Amazing hotels and hostels
San Blas activities
Private San Blas and La Tovara Tour
This has been our most popular tour for many years for nature lovers. We leave in the morning and head North, to the State of Nayarit. San Blas is about two and a half hours from Puerto Vallarta. Upon arrival we will board small boats (cost not included) and will make a boat trip through “La Tovara” spring. The area is very extensive and full of natural canals that flow through the jungle to Matanchen Bay in the Pacific Ocean. San Blas was founded in Spanish colonial times and was one of the two main ports in the Pacific the Vice royalty of New Spain. We will visit the fort, which has been the administration office of the Spaniards. The view is amazing; pirates did not have much change not to been seen in those times. Right now, an estimated 45.000 people live in San Blas. They mainly live of fishing and tourism. The village is known for the excellent shrimps that you can eat there. The song “El muelle de San Blas” from the famous group Maná is about a myth of a woman from San Blas, that waits for her husband to come back after his fishing trip. She has waited there for years….
Full-Day San Blas Tour from Puerto Vallarta
Meet a driver at your Puerto Vallarta hotel for 8am departure, and board a comfortable van for the trip to San Blas. Start the day by exploring this colonial-era port on a guided walking tour, then head to the jungles at La Tovara to see the Camalota Lagoon, a scenic body of water fringed by lush vegetation. Next, head outside the town of San Blas to La Contaduría Fort, a fort that once helped defend against invasions by sea, and now commands sweeping views back towards the port. Enjoy independent time for the remainder of your time in San Blas, with the option to keep exploring, or visit a local restaurant for lunch. This full-day tour concludes with return transfer to Puerto Vallarta and drop-off at your hotel.