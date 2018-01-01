Welcome to Cuyutlán

With its black-sand beaches, gentle waves and laid-back attitude, Cuyutlán feels a world away from everywhere. Located at the southeastern end of Laguna de Cuyutlán, just 40km southeast of Manzanillo, it’s a quiet but attractive beach pueblo that can be popular with Mexican families on weekends.

The area's principal attraction is El Tortugario, a turtle sanctuary located 4km east of Cuyutlán along the beachside road.

