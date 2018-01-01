Welcome to Santa Rosalía

Southbound travelers will welcome their first sight of the Sea of Cortez after crossing the Desierto de Vizcaíno. Santa Rosalía's brightly painted and strangely Wild West-feeling clapboard-sided houses, Eifel Tower-design-cousin Iglesia Santa Bábara, French cowboy bakery, malecón (seaside promenade) and mining museum are prime attractions, although they're rivaled by the black-sand beaches, lazy pelicans and great views from the surrounding hills. This is no holiday-haven to be sure, but it is a unique stop worth a look.

