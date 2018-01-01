Welcome to Santa Rosalía
Southbound travelers will welcome their first sight of the Sea of Cortez after crossing the Desierto de Vizcaíno. Santa Rosalía's brightly painted and strangely Wild West-feeling clapboard-sided houses, Eifel Tower-design-cousin Iglesia Santa Bábara, French cowboy bakery, malecón (seaside promenade) and mining museum are prime attractions, although they're rivaled by the black-sand beaches, lazy pelicans and great views from the surrounding hills. This is no holiday-haven to be sure, but it is a unique stop worth a look.
The town has become a prosperous mining center once again, with the reopening of the historic El Boleo copper and cobalt opencast mine in 2013 adding around 3800 jobs to the local economy. As such there's a real industrial, hard-working vibe to the town.
