Welcome to San Ignacio

With its lush, leafy date palms and pretty, tranquil river, sleepy San Ignacio is a welcome oasis after the endless Desierto de Vizcaíno. Jesuits located the Misión San Ignacio de Kadakaamán here, but Dominicans supervised construction of the striking church (finished in 1786) that still dominates the picturesque, laurel-shaded plaza. A small self-guided museum offers a glimpse of the area’s natural history and also recreates the famous cave drawings found in nearby Sierra de San Francisco.