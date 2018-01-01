Welcome to Guerrero Negro

After the crowds and clamor of the touristy border towns, unassuming, kind of ramshackle Guerrero Negro – a town that sprang up to service the lone salt factory – is a welcome relief. Though the main tourist draw is the proximity to the seasonal migrations of gray whales, there’s also excellent bird-watching in the shallow marshes, and the salt factory’s odd white crystalline plains are quite beautiful.