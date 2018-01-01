Welcome to Monkey Bay

Hidden behind the Cape Maclear headland, sultry Monkey Bay is enchantingly slow: languid locals, a petrol station and a few shops are all that you'll find here. It's backpacker country, with two beachfront traveller joints, and the harbour is the launch pad for the Ilala ferry's long journey up the lake. Fish, snorkel or hammock flop – whatever you do, you may need to recalibrate your calendar.