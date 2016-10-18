Welcome to Liwonde National Park

Set in 584 sq km of dry savannah and forest alongside the serene Shire River, the relatively small Liwonde National Park is one of Africa's best spots for river-based wildlife watching, with around 550 elephants, 2000 hippos and innumerable crocs. Animals including black rhinos, buffaloes and sable antelopes are found on dry land, where the terrain rolls from palm-studded flood plains and riverine forests to mopane and acacia woodlands interspersed with candelabra succulents.

