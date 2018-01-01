This compact, 1000-sq-km reserve is home to plentiful wildlife, and ranges from large, flat areas of mopane (woodland) to open swamp and wetlands. The Luwewe River runs through the park, draining the marshland, and joins the South Rukuru River (the reserve’s southern border), which flows into Lake Kazuni.

Lake Kazuni Safari Camp offers basic accommodation, and matolas run here from Rumphi, but visiting on a tour with the likes of Nkhata Bay Safaris is the easiest option.

The best time to visit is the dry season; just after the rainy season, the grass is high and you might go away without seeing anything.

