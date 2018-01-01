Welcome to Maroantsetra

If you were going to make a movie about old Madagascar, this would be the place to film it. Set at the apex of the Baie d’Antongil, near the mouth of the Antainambalana River, Maroantsetra is full of languid charm, and enjoys both river scenery and ocean views. Locals will tell you that very little has changed here in 30 years. And yet there is a lot for the visitor to do. This is the perfect base for exploring the entire bay, including the forests of Masoala, the island of Nosy Mangabe, and the humpback whales that visit and give birth from July to September. Just be aware that Maroantsetra’s climate is one of the wettest in Madagascar, particularly from May to September.