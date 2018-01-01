Welcome to Mananara

Mananara is a small and very out-of-the way town set in a clove- and vanilla-producing area at the southern entrance to Baie d’Antongil. This is the place to stay if you wish to explore the nearby Parc National de Mananara-Nord. There’s also some decent snorkelling off the peninsula behind the (nonfunctioning) airport, and internet access at the Boutique Orange.

