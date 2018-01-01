Welcome to Mananara
Mananara is a small and very out-of-the way town set in a clove- and vanilla-producing area at the southern entrance to Baie d’Antongil. This is the place to stay if you wish to explore the nearby Parc National de Mananara-Nord. There’s also some decent snorkelling off the peninsula behind the (nonfunctioning) airport, and internet access at the Boutique Orange.
If staying the night (likely if you’re heading down the RN5), be sure not to miss the night walk at Aye-Aye Island, which is the easiest way to see Madagascar’s most reclusive and bizarre lemur.
Top experiences in Mananara
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.