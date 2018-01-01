Welcome to Andasibe
Back on the RN2 about 8km east of Andasibe lie two further parks: the Vohimana Forest and the Maromizaha Reserve.
In and around Andasibe accommodation is more or less centralised along a single main road. Bring warm clothing in winter, and enough cash to see you through, as the nearest banks/ATMs are in Moramanga.
Full-Day Andasibe-Mantadia National Park Private Tour from Antananarivo
You will get picked up form the reception of your Antananarivo hotel on 8.00am where your tour will start and you'll head for Andasibe. This is the nearest National Park to Antananarivo, known as the Bezanozano's ethnic. Located 145km from the capital on the national road 2 to Toamasina (an old port). There is one private reserve, one special reserve and one national park here. You will be able to find there the biggest lemurs in Madagascar, the famous Indri and you will have the opportunity to get an idea of thee Malagasy lifestyle. Upon arrival on destination, you will have get a panoramic view of the green forest. Around 10.00 am you will have a private visit to Peyreras park which is located 75km from the capital in Marozevo. A small exotic reserve where you can see: chameleons, leaf tailed geckos, butterflies, lemurs. Your visit will take approx 45min. You will visit one of the practical insect and reptiles reserve owned by naturalist Andre Peyreras and follow up with Moramanga - where you can stop visit local people at the open market, before continuing up to Andasibe where you will arrive at approx 12.30pm. Lunch at Vakona Hotel Restaurant Around 2pm the driver will take you to the private reserve of the hotel which is the home of different kinds of lemurs - including the famous Indri or Babakoto, crocodiles, the endemic carnivorous cat - called Fosa. The reserve belongs to the hotel Vakona Forest Lodge. You will begin your entry with the different reptiles and follow up with canoeing through the river before you join the different species of lemurs living in this private reserve.
20 Day Tour of Madagascar
Day 1: Once you land in the capital city, Antananarivo (Tana), today, you will be met and greeted by a representative and transferred to the Chalet des Roses Hotel for check-in. This evening is to rest and relax after your flight.Day 2: This morning we will make our way from Tana to Andasibe to visit Peyrieras Reserve. Tonight we will stay at the Feon'ny ala Hotel in Andasibe.Day 3: Our entire day today will involve Andasibe National Reserve and Vakona Reserve before we make our way back to the hotel for the evening. Day 4: Drive to Ansirabe today and enjoy a tour of the town. Tonight we will stay at Les Chambres du VoyageurDay 5: Drive to Amositra today for a city tour and handcraft and marquetry workshop. Overnight at Artisan HotelDay 6: Driving to Ranomafana to visit the UNESCO site of Zafimaniry Village. Overnight at Le Grenat Hotel.Day 7: Ranomafana National Park and village visit all day.Day 8: Drive from Ranomafana to Manakara where you will experience a beautiful view of the east coast of Mada.Day 9: Today we will explore Manakara. Today will include a visit to the Cana des Pangalanes and also to a local fisherman village by canoe. We will also include a city visit of Manakara today. Overnight at La Vanille Hotel.Day 10: Drive to Fianarantsoa for a city tour before settling in at the Zomatel Hotel for the night.Day 11: Drive to Ranohira where we will visit a wine deposit and do a village visit before calling it at night at the Mote de I'IsaloDay 12: Today we will visit the Isalo National Park in Ranohira.Day 13: Drive to Ifaty where we will visit the Mahafaly tombs. Overnight at La Mira HotelDay 14: Today is a free day on the beach in Ifaty.Day 15: Free day in IfatyDay 16: Today we will make our way from Ifaty back to Ranohira where we will stay overnight.Day 17: Today we will drive to Ambalavao where we will visit the Anja Reserve and experience the handicraft of Antemoro paper. Overnight at Les Bougainvilliers Hotel.Day 18: This morning we will drive back to Antsirabe and visit the local artisans here. This afternoon we will check-in and stay overnight at Les Chambres Voyageur HotelDay 19: As we make our way back to Antananarivo today, we experience an aluminium pot workshop in Ambatolampy on the way. Overnight in Antananarivo. Day 20: On our last day today, we will do a small city tour before you are transferred to the airport for your flight out.End of services.
Highlights of Madagascar
Lemurs, wild landscapes, village culture, beaches – Madagascar might be an island but there’s nothing small about it. For those who like to get remote, this isolated island is packed with wildlife, landscapes and people you’ll find nowhere else. (And everybody loves lemurs!) You’ll get to embrace local life and still have time to relax at the beach. Best of all, there’s always a local CEO there to lead the way and provide a link to the unusual and extraordinary.
Ultimate Madagascar Adventure
Home to mind-blowing scenery, lush rainforests, curious lemurs, and all the outdoor splendour you could possibly ask for (and then some), Madagascar was made for adventure travel. This comprehensive tour takes you deep inside Africa’s amazing jungle island for close encounters with both wildlife and humans over 21 incredible days. Sit down for dinner with a ghost-talker at a homestay near Lake Andraikiba, swim in natural pools and splash about under waterfalls, encounter the unique trees of Baobab Alley, and soak up nature at its finest in some of the island’s national parks. Madagascar is so out-there it feels like another planet. Get out there.