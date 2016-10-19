20 Day Tour of Madagascar

Day 1: Once you land in the capital city, Antananarivo (Tana), today, you will be met and greeted by a representative and transferred to the Chalet des Roses Hotel for check-in. This evening is to rest and relax after your flight.Day 2: This morning we will make our way from Tana to Andasibe to visit Peyrieras Reserve. Tonight we will stay at the Feon'ny ala Hotel in Andasibe.Day 3: Our entire day today will involve Andasibe National Reserve and Vakona Reserve before we make our way back to the hotel for the evening. Day 4: Drive to Ansirabe today and enjoy a tour of the town. Tonight we will stay at Les Chambres du VoyageurDay 5: Drive to Amositra today for a city tour and handcraft and marquetry workshop. Overnight at Artisan HotelDay 6: Driving to Ranomafana to visit the UNESCO site of Zafimaniry Village. Overnight at Le Grenat Hotel.Day 7: Ranomafana National Park and village visit all day.Day 8: Drive from Ranomafana to Manakara where you will experience a beautiful view of the east coast of Mada.Day 9: Today we will explore Manakara. Today will include a visit to the Cana des Pangalanes and also to a local fisherman village by canoe. We will also include a city visit of Manakara today. Overnight at La Vanille Hotel.Day 10: Drive to Fianarantsoa for a city tour before settling in at the Zomatel Hotel for the night.Day 11: Drive to Ranohira where we will visit a wine deposit and do a village visit before calling it at night at the Mote de I'IsaloDay 12: Today we will visit the Isalo National Park in Ranohira.Day 13: Drive to Ifaty where we will visit the Mahafaly tombs. Overnight at La Mira HotelDay 14: Today is a free day on the beach in Ifaty.Day 15: Free day in IfatyDay 16: Today we will make our way from Ifaty back to Ranohira where we will stay overnight.Day 17: Today we will drive to Ambalavao where we will visit the Anja Reserve and experience the handicraft of Antemoro paper. Overnight at Les Bougainvilliers Hotel.Day 18: This morning we will drive back to Antsirabe and visit the local artisans here. This afternoon we will check-in and stay overnight at Les Chambres Voyageur HotelDay 19: As we make our way back to Antananarivo today, we experience an aluminium pot workshop in Ambatolampy on the way. Overnight in Antananarivo. Day 20: On our last day today, we will do a small city tour before you are transferred to the airport for your flight out.End of services.