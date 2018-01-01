Welcome to Antsirabe
Much of this colonial heritage is fading now, nowhere more so than at the famous Hôtel des Thermes, whose magnificent facade hides a seriously ageing interior. But the city itself is full of life: it is a beacon of industry in Madagascar (the town has large textile, food and drink factories) and many Tananariviens would move here at the drop of a hat if they could. Travellers will no doubt find the city's energy infectious and its wealth of sightseeing, activity and eating options appealing.
Top experiences in Antsirabe
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Antsirabe activities
Madagascar's National Route 7 Great Rainforest Road Express to Ramanofana Park and Anja Reserve
DAY 1: ARRIVAL TO ANTANANARIVO Arrival at Ivato. Steps for the visa. Guests are welcomed by our representative and transferred to the hotel. Check into the hotel. Overnight at hotel la Ribaudiere (or similar) DAY 2: ANTANANARIVO - ANTSIRABEBreakfast at the hotel.Departure to Antsirabe. On the road, panoramic view of the rice fields in steps and the tombs of the Highlands of Madagascar. Stop in Ambatolampy to visit aluminum pots manufacturing. In the afternoon arrival to Antsirabe. Visit the City of Waters and some Malagasy craft workshops. Overnight at hotel Chambre du voyageur (or similar) DAY 3: ANTSIRABE - RANOMAFANA Breakfast at the hotel. Before departure to Ambositra, visit Avenue Antsirabe in rickshaw. Ambositra is the capital of the Malagasy handicrafts and wood carving. Visit a few craft shops in the city of Ambositra. Later continue our road to Ranomafana. On the road admire the Betsileo ethnic group landscape with architecture and culture of the rice. Overnight at hotel Centrest (or similar) DAY 4 : RANOMAFANA Breakfast at the hotel. Visit of e Ranomafana National Park. Ranomafana rainforest is known for the presence of endemic wildlife of the island. There are different types of orchids and ferns. Several faunas are found in this park with different varieties of lemurs and chameleons. A visit of 2 to 3 hours. In the afternoon,visit the village of the ethnic group Tanala, these are forest people of southeastern Madagascar. Accommodation at the hotel Centrest (or similar) DAY 5 : RANOMAFANA – AMBALAVAO Breakfast at the hotel. Road to Ambalavao. Stop in the city of Fianarantsoa and its historic neighborhoods. Then continue to Ambalavao. Arrival in Ambalavao visit the village and the reserve of Anja. It is a small reserve, house of many lemurs called Maki. Accommodation at the hotel Zongo (or similar)DAY 6: AMBALAVAO - ANTANANARIVO Breakfast at the hotel. Road back to the capital of the big Island. Accommodation at the hotel La Ribaudiere DAY 7: ANTANANARIVO - OUT Breakfast at the hotel. Tour of Antananarivo. Then we make last purchases in the artisanal market of Digy. Transfer to Ivato International Airport. Formalities and boarding.
5 Day Tour Baobab Avenue Express from Antananarivo
Your itinerary for the tour is as follows:DAY 1: ANTANANARIVO (Tana) – ANTSIRABE From Tana, you will depart for Antsirabe at 9am from your hotel. Your drive includes panoramic views of the rice fields and also the tombs of the highlands of Madagascar. You will hit the road towards the west of Madagascar along the famous National Route 7 until you reach Betafo. Crossing the small town of Ambatolampy, the third highest point of the island in the soaring Ankaratra hills, you will finally head to Antsirabe, the highland second capital of Madagascar. Here, you will check into the H1 hotel for the night. DAY 2: ANTSIRABE – MORONDAVAAfter you have enjoyed breakfast at the hotel, you will depart for Morondava. The drive will offer views of rice paddies and landscapes of Mada. Leaving behind Route 7 and onto Route 34, you will enter a morphing, evolving change in the landscape up to the city of Miandrivazo. Cornered between the chain of Bongolava in the east and the plateau of Bemaraha on the west, the city achieves the status of the hottest city of Madagascar, with an annual average of 28°C. After a short stop in Miandrivazo, you will continue to Morondava arriving in the late afternoon. You will spend the night at Chez Maggie hotel. DAY 3: MORONDAVA – KIRINDY - MORONDAVAAfter an early breakfast this morning, you will depart for Kirindy Reserve, situated approximately 2 hours away. You will visit the reserve for an opportunity to see lemurs and baobab trees. After visiting the reserve for about 2 hours, you be driven back to Morondava. This afternoon will include a visit to Baobab Lovers and a sunset on Baobab Avenue before returning to the hotel for the evening. DAY 4: MORONDAVA – ANTSIRABEEnjoy breakfast at the hotel before beginning the journey back to the highland via Miandrivazo. Once you arrive, you will spend the night at H1 hotel DAY 5: ANTSIRABE – ANTANANARIVOBefore checking out of the hotel this morning, we will enjoy your last breakfast together and then drive back to Tana. Once you arrive in the capital, you will enjoy a historical city tour in the afternoon and a visit to the Queen's Palace and the Rova. The tour will conclude this afternoon around 5pm at your hotel in Antananarivo.
Highlights of Madagascar
Lemurs, wild landscapes, village culture, beaches – Madagascar might be an island but there’s nothing small about it. For those who like to get remote, this isolated island is packed with wildlife, landscapes and people you’ll find nowhere else. (And everybody loves lemurs!) You’ll get to embrace local life and still have time to relax at the beach. Best of all, there’s always a local CEO there to lead the way and provide a link to the unusual and extraordinary.
Ultimate Madagascar Adventure
Home to mind-blowing scenery, lush rainforests, curious lemurs, and all the outdoor splendour you could possibly ask for (and then some), Madagascar was made for adventure travel. This comprehensive tour takes you deep inside Africa’s amazing jungle island for close encounters with both wildlife and humans over 21 incredible days. Sit down for dinner with a ghost-talker at a homestay near Lake Andraikiba, swim in natural pools and splash about under waterfalls, encounter the unique trees of Baobab Alley, and soak up nature at its finest in some of the island’s national parks. Madagascar is so out-there it feels like another planet. Get out there.