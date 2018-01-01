5 Day Tour Baobab Avenue Express from Antananarivo

Your itinerary for the tour is as follows:DAY 1: ANTANANARIVO (Tana) – ANTSIRABE From Tana, you will depart for Antsirabe at 9am from your hotel. Your drive includes panoramic views of the rice fields and also the tombs of the highlands of Madagascar. You will hit the road towards the west of Madagascar along the famous National Route 7 until you reach Betafo. Crossing the small town of Ambatolampy, the third highest point of the island in the soaring Ankaratra hills, you will finally head to Antsirabe, the highland second capital of Madagascar. Here, you will check into the H1 hotel for the night. DAY 2: ANTSIRABE – MORONDAVAAfter you have enjoyed breakfast at the hotel, you will depart for Morondava. The drive will offer views of rice paddies and landscapes of Mada. Leaving behind Route 7 and onto Route 34, you will enter a morphing, evolving change in the landscape up to the city of Miandrivazo. Cornered between the chain of Bongolava in the east and the plateau of Bemaraha on the west, the city achieves the status of the hottest city of Madagascar, with an annual average of 28°C. After a short stop in Miandrivazo, you will continue to Morondava arriving in the late afternoon. You will spend the night at Chez Maggie hotel. DAY 3: MORONDAVA – KIRINDY - MORONDAVAAfter an early breakfast this morning, you will depart for Kirindy Reserve, situated approximately 2 hours away. You will visit the reserve for an opportunity to see lemurs and baobab trees. After visiting the reserve for about 2 hours, you be driven back to Morondava. This afternoon will include a visit to Baobab Lovers and a sunset on Baobab Avenue before returning to the hotel for the evening. DAY 4: MORONDAVA – ANTSIRABEEnjoy breakfast at the hotel before beginning the journey back to the highland via Miandrivazo. Once you arrive, you will spend the night at H1 hotel DAY 5: ANTSIRABE – ANTANANARIVOBefore checking out of the hotel this morning, we will enjoy your last breakfast together and then drive back to Tana. Once you arrive in the capital, you will enjoy a historical city tour in the afternoon and a visit to the Queen's Palace and the Rova. The tour will conclude this afternoon around 5pm at your hotel in Antananarivo.