Welcome to Ambalavao
There are no banks in Ambalavao.
Top experiences in Ambalavao
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
Ambalavao activities
20 Day Tour of Madagascar
Day 1: Once you land in the capital city, Antananarivo (Tana), today, you will be met and greeted by a representative and transferred to the Chalet des Roses Hotel for check-in. This evening is to rest and relax after your flight.Day 2: This morning we will make our way from Tana to Andasibe to visit Peyrieras Reserve. Tonight we will stay at the Feon'ny ala Hotel in Andasibe.Day 3: Our entire day today will involve Andasibe National Reserve and Vakona Reserve before we make our way back to the hotel for the evening. Day 4: Drive to Ansirabe today and enjoy a tour of the town. Tonight we will stay at Les Chambres du VoyageurDay 5: Drive to Amositra today for a city tour and handcraft and marquetry workshop. Overnight at Artisan HotelDay 6: Driving to Ranomafana to visit the UNESCO site of Zafimaniry Village. Overnight at Le Grenat Hotel.Day 7: Ranomafana National Park and village visit all day.Day 8: Drive from Ranomafana to Manakara where you will experience a beautiful view of the east coast of Mada.Day 9: Today we will explore Manakara. Today will include a visit to the Cana des Pangalanes and also to a local fisherman village by canoe. We will also include a city visit of Manakara today. Overnight at La Vanille Hotel.Day 10: Drive to Fianarantsoa for a city tour before settling in at the Zomatel Hotel for the night.Day 11: Drive to Ranohira where we will visit a wine deposit and do a village visit before calling it at night at the Mote de I'IsaloDay 12: Today we will visit the Isalo National Park in Ranohira.Day 13: Drive to Ifaty where we will visit the Mahafaly tombs. Overnight at La Mira HotelDay 14: Today is a free day on the beach in Ifaty.Day 15: Free day in IfatyDay 16: Today we will make our way from Ifaty back to Ranohira where we will stay overnight.Day 17: Today we will drive to Ambalavao where we will visit the Anja Reserve and experience the handicraft of Antemoro paper. Overnight at Les Bougainvilliers Hotel.Day 18: This morning we will drive back to Antsirabe and visit the local artisans here. This afternoon we will check-in and stay overnight at Les Chambres Voyageur HotelDay 19: As we make our way back to Antananarivo today, we experience an aluminium pot workshop in Ambatolampy on the way. Overnight in Antananarivo. Day 20: On our last day today, we will do a small city tour before you are transferred to the airport for your flight out.End of services.
Madagascar's National Route 7 Great Rainforest Road Express to Ramanofana Park and Anja Reserve
DAY 1: ARRIVAL TO ANTANANARIVO Arrival at Ivato. Steps for the visa. Guests are welcomed by our representative and transferred to the hotel. Check into the hotel. Overnight at hotel la Ribaudiere (or similar) DAY 2: ANTANANARIVO - ANTSIRABEBreakfast at the hotel.Departure to Antsirabe. On the road, panoramic view of the rice fields in steps and the tombs of the Highlands of Madagascar. Stop in Ambatolampy to visit aluminum pots manufacturing. In the afternoon arrival to Antsirabe. Visit the City of Waters and some Malagasy craft workshops. Overnight at hotel Chambre du voyageur (or similar) DAY 3: ANTSIRABE - RANOMAFANA Breakfast at the hotel. Before departure to Ambositra, visit Avenue Antsirabe in rickshaw. Ambositra is the capital of the Malagasy handicrafts and wood carving. Visit a few craft shops in the city of Ambositra. Later continue our road to Ranomafana. On the road admire the Betsileo ethnic group landscape with architecture and culture of the rice. Overnight at hotel Centrest (or similar) DAY 4 : RANOMAFANA Breakfast at the hotel. Visit of e Ranomafana National Park. Ranomafana rainforest is known for the presence of endemic wildlife of the island. There are different types of orchids and ferns. Several faunas are found in this park with different varieties of lemurs and chameleons. A visit of 2 to 3 hours. In the afternoon,visit the village of the ethnic group Tanala, these are forest people of southeastern Madagascar. Accommodation at the hotel Centrest (or similar) DAY 5 : RANOMAFANA – AMBALAVAO Breakfast at the hotel. Road to Ambalavao. Stop in the city of Fianarantsoa and its historic neighborhoods. Then continue to Ambalavao. Arrival in Ambalavao visit the village and the reserve of Anja. It is a small reserve, house of many lemurs called Maki. Accommodation at the hotel Zongo (or similar)DAY 6: AMBALAVAO - ANTANANARIVO Breakfast at the hotel. Road back to the capital of the big Island. Accommodation at the hotel La Ribaudiere DAY 7: ANTANANARIVO - OUT Breakfast at the hotel. Tour of Antananarivo. Then we make last purchases in the artisanal market of Digy. Transfer to Ivato International Airport. Formalities and boarding.
Highlights of Madagascar
Lemurs, wild landscapes, village culture, beaches – Madagascar might be an island but there’s nothing small about it. For those who like to get remote, this isolated island is packed with wildlife, landscapes and people you’ll find nowhere else. (And everybody loves lemurs!) You’ll get to embrace local life and still have time to relax at the beach. Best of all, there’s always a local CEO there to lead the way and provide a link to the unusual and extraordinary.
Ultimate Madagascar Adventure
Home to mind-blowing scenery, lush rainforests, curious lemurs, and all the outdoor splendour you could possibly ask for (and then some), Madagascar was made for adventure travel. This comprehensive tour takes you deep inside Africa’s amazing jungle island for close encounters with both wildlife and humans over 21 incredible days. Sit down for dinner with a ghost-talker at a homestay near Lake Andraikiba, swim in natural pools and splash about under waterfalls, encounter the unique trees of Baobab Alley, and soak up nature at its finest in some of the island’s national parks. Madagascar is so out-there it feels like another planet. Get out there.