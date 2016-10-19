Welcome to Central Madagascar

The classic tourist route from Antananarivo (Tana) takes you south along the RN7 through central Madagascar, a high plateau stretching all the way to Fianarantsoa. You’ll twist and turn through these highlands, a region of scenic hills and rice paddies that resists generalisation.

Here you’ll find a potpourri of travellers' delights: bustling market towns clogged with colourful pousse-pousse (rickshaws); a famous railway line; a distinctive architecture of two-storey mud-brick homes; a mountain stronghold of lemurs, the legacy of French colonialism; national parks with landscapes ranging from thick jungle to wide-open grandeur; and some of the best hiking Madagascar has to offer.

For many people this is their introduction to the country, and it’s a good one, with almost all attractions accessible by paved road.

Classic

Highlights of Madagascar

Lemurs, wild landscapes, village culture, beaches – Madagascar might be an island but there’s nothing small about it. For those who like to get remote, this isolated island is packed with wildlife, landscapes and people you’ll find nowhere else. (And everybody loves lemurs!) You’ll get to embrace local life and still have time to relax at the beach. Best of all, there’s always a local CEO there to lead the way and provide a link to the unusual and extraordinary.
Classic

Ultimate Madagascar Adventure

Home to mind-blowing scenery, lush rainforests, curious lemurs, and all the outdoor splendour you could possibly ask for (and then some), Madagascar was made for adventure travel. This comprehensive tour takes you deep inside Africa’s amazing jungle island for close encounters with both wildlife and humans over 21 incredible days. Sit down for dinner with a ghost-talker at a homestay near Lake Andraikiba, swim in natural pools and splash about under waterfalls, encounter the unique trees of Baobab Alley, and soak up nature at its finest in some of the island’s national parks. Madagascar is so out-there it feels like another planet. Get out there.
