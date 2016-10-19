The classic tourist route from Antananarivo (Tana) takes you south along the RN7 through central Madagascar, a high plateau stretching all the way to Fianarantsoa. You’ll twist and turn through these highlands, a region of scenic hills and rice paddies that resists generalisation.

Here you’ll find a potpourri of travellers' delights: bustling market towns clogged with colourful pousse-pousse (rickshaws); a famous railway line; a distinctive architecture of two-storey mud-brick homes; a mountain stronghold of lemurs, the legacy of French colonialism; national parks with landscapes ranging from thick jungle to wide-open grandeur; and some of the best hiking Madagascar has to offer.

For many people this is their introduction to the country, and it’s a good one, with almost all attractions accessible by paved road.

