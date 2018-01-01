Welcome to Karkyra Valley

Rich pastures fill the immense, silent Karkyra ('black crane') Valley (Ущелье Каркыра) that straddles the Kyrgyzstan–Kazakhstan border. Attractions include the eponymous migratory birds that stop here in June and again from August to September, as well as a large stone monument known as San-Tash. The Karkyra helipad, in the eponymous village near the Kazakhstan border post, is the main access point for summer flights to Inylchek Glacier and the Khan Tengri/Pik Pobedy base camps. The Karkyra (Каркура) River forms the modern Kyrgyzstan–Kazakhstan border.