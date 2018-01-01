Welcome to Cholpon-Ata
For most westerners the beach scene is of minor interest and travellers generally stop here to glimpse the petroglyphs and organise short-notice horse treks.
Top experiences in Cholpon-Ata
Amazing hotels and hostels
Cholpon-Ata activities
Central Asia on the Silk Road
Since opening up to travellers, China and its northwestern neighbours don’t seem quite as out-there a destination to some people – but they’re clearly not looking in the right places. This comprehensive 26-day journey from Beijing to Tashkent is one of those experiences that will stay with you for a lifetime. Picking up in the Chinese capital, you’ll visit the Uyghur province of Xinjiang, learning about the food, culture and history of this minority group. Then, we’ll leave China behind and venture into Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to retrace part of the route that helped build empires: The Silk Road. From stunning snow-capped mountains to arid deserts, experience a side of Asia in a way that you’ll barely believe is real.