Welcome to Naryn

Wedged into a striking canyon, Naryn (Нарын) is an excellent place to hook up with other summer travellers to ride-share (and thus save money) on crossing the Torugart Pass to China, visiting Tash Rabat Caravanserai, heading up either of two more-adventurous routes to Son-Köl, or heading across the very rough road to Kazarman (for Osh). It's also the access point for adventures across the region – horse riding, hiking or bike trips galore.