Welcome to Son-Köl

Distantly ringed by a saw-toothed horizon of peaks, the wide open landscapes of Son-Köl (Сон-Куль) create a giant stage for constant performances of symphonic cloudscapes. Almost 18km across and 29km wide, and fronted by lush summer pastures, the lake's water colour changes magically from tropical turquoise to brooding indigo in seconds as the sun flashes or the storms scud by in a vast meteorological theatre. It's a sublime place to watch the sun come up or to gaze into a cold, crystal-clear night sky heavy with countless stars. At 3016m it's too cold for permanent habitation, but between June and September herders' yurts dot the shoreside meadows every few kilometres. Since many are part of the community tourism schemes, the area offers an unparalleled opportunity for yurtstay visits or multi-yurt hikes and horse treks – which can generally be organised at very short notice.