Welcome to Kochkor

Multiple competing community-tourism outfits make Kochkor (Кочкорка) an eminently practical base from which to visit Son-Köl and other Kyrgyz jailoos nearby. Do be aware that such activities are generally only practicable in summer and part of the shoulder season, as shepherds move their herds back to the villages during cooler months. The town is not an attraction in its own right, despite a distant backdrop of mountain peaks, but is at its most interesting on Saturday mornings for the animal bazaar.