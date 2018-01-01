Welcome to Pik Lenin & Achik Tash

The highest summit of the Pamir Alay, 7134m Peak Lenin (Пик Ленин) straddles the border between Kyrgyzstan (where it's officially called Koh-i-Garmo) and Tajikistan (which renamed it Mt Abuali Ibn Sino). For climbers, access is almost always from the Kyrgyz side where the lack of any peak fees and the unusually straightforward approach from Achik Tash (Ачык-Таш) make Peak Lenin one of the world's most popular and accessible 7000ers. But although the snow-covered ridges and slopes are not technically difficult for most experienced mountaineers, the altitude and infamously changeable weather can be. And the mountain holds the sad record for the world's worst mountaineering disaster when, in 1990, an earthquake-triggered avalanche obliterated Camp II on the Razdelnaya approach, killing 43 climbers in the process.