Welcome to Uzgen

While its sights don't add up to much, the predominantly Uzbek town of Uzgen (Узген; Өзгөн) makes a good brief stop if you're driving the main road to/from Osh. The busy bazaar has an un-touristed charm and is fronted by a pair of majolica-pattern tiled towers, which might be mid-20th-century but still dream Silk Road dreams. Citadels on this raised riverbank site reputedly date back 2000 years and the town was a Karakhanid capital a millennium ago. However, the only genuinely historic buildings today are an 11th-century brick minaret and a neighbouring three-in-one 12th-century mausoleum-complex in shades of red-brown clay. The monuments, 600m east of the bazaar, are worth a brief look themselves, but coming here can also be a good way to meet local students wanting to practise their English.