Welcome to Jalal-Abad

If you're transiting between Osh and Kazarman or Arslanbob, you'll probably need to change vehicles in the leafy, laid-back spa-town of Jalal-Abad (Джалал-Абад). Although it's Kyrgyzstan’s third-largest city, there are no real sights in the city itself; CBT can offer details on villages nearby. Almost everything of use to travellers is within 10 minutes' walk of the central bazaar.