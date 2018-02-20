Welcome to Arslanbob

The Babash-Ata Mountains form an impressive wall of snow-sprinkled crags behind the elevated 'oasis' of Arslanbob (Арсланбоб or Арстанбоп). Ethnically Uzbek and religiously conservative, the very large village sprawls almost invisibly along a network of tree-shaded lanes, and is surrounded by a vast tract of blossoming woodland that constitutes the world's largest walnut grove. According to local legend, the grove's seed-nuts were a miraculous gift from the Prophet Mohammed to a modest gardener who he had charged with finding paradise on earth, and it was from here that Alexander the Great was said to have brought seeds back to Europe.

The real attractions around Arslanbob are hikes, horse treks, cycle-rides or ski adventures in the surrounding mountains and forests. But Arslanbob's glorious garden-homestays are also a great place to unwind.

