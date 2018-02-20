Welcome to Arslanbob

The Babash-Ata Mountains form an impressive wall of snow-sprinkled crags behind the elevated 'oasis' of Arslanbob (Арсланбоб or Арстанбоп). Ethnically Uzbek and religiously conservative, the very large village sprawls almost invisibly along a network of tree-shaded lanes, and is surrounded by a vast tract of blossoming woodland that constitutes the world's largest walnut grove. According to local legend, the grove's seed-nuts were a miraculous gift from the Prophet Mohammed to a modest gardener who he had charged with finding paradise on earth, and it was from here that Alexander the Great was said to have brought seeds back to Europe.

