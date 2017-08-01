Welcome to Alay Valley
Platoons of vast, ever-snowy mountains march along the southern flank of the Alay Valley (Долина Алай), whose considerable width (up to 30km) makes the scene especially memorable – at least when the clouds lift off the peaks that surround the valley.
Visitors en route to China via Irkeshtam or to Tajikistan via Bordöbo get a taste of the scenery from Sary-Tash. However, it's well worth continuing to Sary-Mogol and Daroot-Korgon for trailheads to gentle lake hikes, week-long traverses of the Alay range, or the expedition to the top of Peak Lenin. Heading back towards Osh, look for CBT-posted hikes off the highway that vary from several hours to several days.