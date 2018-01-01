Welcome to Western Kazakhstan

Western Kazakhstan – so far west that the part beyond the Ural River is in Europe – is a hot, arid gateway to Central Asia from the Caucasus and the Volga and Ural regions of Russia. For those with a taste for adventurous exploring, the deserts outside the Caspian-side city of Aktau, dotted with underground mosques, ancient necropolises, wandering camels and spectacular rock formations, are just the ticket. The other main cities – Atyrau, Aktobe and Uralsk – have limited interest for travellers except as overland transit points.

