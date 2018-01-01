Welcome to Aksu-Zhabagly

This beautiful 1319-sq-km patch of green valleys, rushing rivers, snowcapped peaks and high-level glaciers is the oldest (1926) and one of the most enjoyable of Kazakhstan’s nature reserves. Sitting at the west end of the Talassky Alatau (the most northwesterly spur of the Tian Shan), it stretches from the steppe at about 1200m up to 4239m at Pik Sayram. The main access point is Zhabagly village, 70km east of Shymkent as the crow flies.

