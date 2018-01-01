Welcome to Aksu-Zhabagly
This beautiful 1319-sq-km patch of green valleys, rushing rivers, snowcapped peaks and high-level glaciers is the oldest (1926) and one of the most enjoyable of Kazakhstan’s nature reserves. Sitting at the west end of the Talassky Alatau (the most northwesterly spur of the Tian Shan), it stretches from the steppe at about 1200m up to 4239m at Pik Sayram. The main access point is Zhabagly village, 70km east of Shymkent as the crow flies.
The diversity of life here, where mountains meet steppe, is great for botanists, birders and nature lovers. Some of Kazakhstan's best nature guides live locally, making this a good base for visiting other regional attractions including the Karatau mountains (rich in endemic plants), steppe lakes, deserts and historical/cultural sites such as Turkestan and Otrar.
Wildlife you may see includes ibexes, argali sheep, red marmots, paradise flycatchers, golden eagles, Tian Shan brown bears and the elusive snow leopard.