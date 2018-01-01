Welcome to Petropavlovsk

The most attractive city near the northern stretch of Kazakhstan's border with Russia, Petropavlovsk (Petropavl; Петропавловск) was founded in the 1750s and is older and architecturally more diverse than many cities in Kazakhstan. A Russian military fortress in 1752, it grew into an important trading centre between Russian merchants and Kazakhs before becoming an important railway hub with the arrival of the Trans-Siberian Railway in 1896. A town heavily steeped in military industry during the Soviet years, Petropavlovsk is a pleasant enough town for a brief stopover, with appealing Tsarist-era buildings and several absorbing museums.