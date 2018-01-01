Welcome to Lake Burabay

Lake Burabay (Озеро Бурабай; formerly Borovoe), 240km north of Astana, is the focus of Burabay National Nature Park (www.gnpp.kz), a picturesque 835-sq-km area of lakes, hills, pine forest and strange rock formations that have given birth to several Kazakh legends. It's very popular with weekenders from Astana and holidaymakers from Russia, and development is fairly rampant, with new hotels constantly popping up in town and around the lakes.

