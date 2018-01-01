Welcome to Karaganda

Smack in the steppe heartland, 220km southeast of Astana, Karaganda (Karagandy; Қарағанды) is most famous for two things: coal and labour camps. The two are intimately connected, as the vast ‘KarLag’ network of Stalin-era camps around Karaganda was set up to provide food and labour for the mines. Prison labour also built much of Karaganda itself.

Read More