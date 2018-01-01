This is the most Russified part of Kazakhstan but it’s also the location of the eye-catching new capital, Astana, chief showpiece of President Nazarbayev's vision of the prosperous, cosmopolitan Kazakhstan of the future.

Read More

The northern steppes also harbour surprising areas of natural beauty: the flamingo-filled lakes of Korgalzhyn; the hills, forests and lakes around Burabay; and the picturesque Kyzylarai mountains southeast of Karaganda.

This is the most poignant part of Kazakhstan when it comes to dark tourism. The remnants of two of the most notorious gulags in the country, ALZhIR and KarLag, near Astana and Karaganda, respectively, are a touching memorial to the thousands who perished in Stalinist forced labour camps.

Read Less