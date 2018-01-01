Welcome to Eastern Kazakhstan
Ust-Kamenogorsk, a relatively prosperous regional capital, is the gateway to this large region full of mountains, lakes and villages with good hiking, horse riding, biking, rafting and other activities. The Altay Mountains, at the eastern extremity, are one of the most beautiful corners of Kazakhstan but you must plan well ahead to get a border-zone permit to visit them.
The region’s other main city, Semey, is best known for the infamous Polygon nuclear-testing zone nearby, but is one of Kazakhstan’s most culturally and historically interesting cities.