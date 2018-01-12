West of and parallel to the Malaya Almatinka valley lies its ‘big sister’, the Bolshaya Almatinka valley (Долина БольшоЙ Алматинки). The paved road south up this valley starts beside the colonnaded entrance to the First President's Park on Al-Farabi on the southern edge of Almaty. After 7km you reach the entrance to the Ile-Alatau National Park.

About 1km past the park gate is the restaurant complex Tau Dastarkhan. The road forks 250m past here, at a spot known as GES-2 after a small hydroelectric station nearby. The right branch heads to the settlement of Alma-Arasan (4km). The left branch follows the Bolshaya Almatinka River upstream, passing another small hydroelectric station, GES-1, after 8km, and reaching Ozero Bolshoe Almatinskoe after a further 7km.

At the head of the Zhusalykezen Pass (3336m), 6km up to the southwest from the observatory is Kosmostantsia – mostly wrecked buildings belonging to scientific research institutes.

