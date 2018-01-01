Welcome to Kōchi
The central part of the city is 12km north and inland from the sea and the liveliest part of town is where the tramlines cross near Harimaya-bashi, a tiny red replica of a bridge made famous by song and film in Japan. The main Obiyamachi shopping arcade runs perpendicular to Harimayabashi-dōri. This action is about 1km south of JR Kōchi station.
Kōchi activities
6-Day Kerala Private Tour: Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary
Day 1: Kochi Upon arrival at the Cochin International Airport, Ernakulam Junction railway station in Kochi, or your hotel in Kochi you will be welcomed by our company representative. You will be taken your hotel first for check-in. Kochi is one of few places in India that has managed to preserve the remnants of its colonial past with utmost care. The Chinese fishing nets, St. Francis Church, Santa Cruz Basilica, Jewish Synagogue and the Mattancherry Palace are just some of the things you'll see. In the evening, you will get an opportunity to witness the icon of Kerala’s culture – a Kathakali dance performance. Overnight stay in hotel. Day 2: Kochi - Munnar Morning after breakfast the day starts with all its colourful landscape, breath-takingtea gardens sights and mesmerizing view, Munnar is certainly a great destination to visit in God’s own country. The journey to Munnar is beautiful as the road stretches along the waterfalls. Upon arrival, you will check in to the hotel with your own personal time in the evening. Day 3: Munnar After breakfast at your hotel, you will start exploring Munnar by visiting the Eravikulam National Park, which is a famous habitat of the rare mountain goats called the NilgiriTahr. You will also visit Mattupetty Dam and Echo Point where you can see the lustrous green carpet of the tea garden. At the end of the day, you will return to the hotel for overnight. Day 4: Munnar - Thekaddy After breakfast, check out from the hotel and we will drive to Thekaddy. The most exciting part of this tour is a visit to the Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary. The special animals in this region include wild elephants, nilgirilangur monkeys, sambar deer, wild bison, and colourful birds. One of the main attractions is an optional boat ride at your own expense. Overnight stay at hotel or resort. Day 5: Thekaddy - Alleppey After breakfast, check out from the Hotel and check in to your Resort. Evening will be at leisure. Night stay in Hotel/Resort. Day 6: Alleppey - Kochi Morning after breakfast at hotel check out and then we will take you back to Cochin and drop you at International Airport or Ernakulam Junction railway station in Kochi, or to your hotel in Kochi as per your choice.
8 Days Kerala Private Tour Covering Kochi- Munnar- Periyar- Alleppey and Kovalam
Day 01 : Arrival in Kochi and Transfer to Hotel On arrival at the Cochin International Airport you will be received and welcomed and escorted till the car for the drive till hotel. Kochi was the most famous port for spice trading and still has few monuments dating to the Portuguese period. Check in and relax at your hotel. Overnight stay in hotel. Day 02 : Half-day Tour of Kochi and Drive to Munnar After breakfast proceed to visit the Mattancherry Palace, Chinese fishing net and spice market. In the afternoon you will be transported to Munnar and upon arrival check in to the hotel. Explore this wonderful city for the rest of the your day. Overnight stay in hotel. Day 03 : Munnar Full-Day Tour After breakfast proceed to a full-day tour of Munnar and visit some of the most popular attractions including Echo Point, Mattupety Dam, Eravikulam National Park. Overnight stay in hotel. Day 04 :Munnar to PeriyarAfter breakfast transfer from Munnar to Periyar hotel. On arrival, check in to the hotel. The most exciting part of this tour is a visit to the Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary. The special animals in this region include wild elephants, nilgirilangur monkeys, sambar deer, wild bison, and colorful birds. One of the main attractions is an optional boat ride at your own expense. Overnight stay at hotel or resort. Day 05 :Periyar to Alleppey After breakfast, check out from the Hotel and check in to the Hotel/Resort. The day will be at leisure admiring the beauty of the Kerala from your room or Balcony. Night stay in hotel. Day 06: Alleppey-Kovalam. After breakfast, check out from the Hotel and there will be drive till Kovalam. Kovalam has many world renowned beaches. Relax at one of the beaches in Kovalam. Night stay in Kovalam Day 07 : Beaches in Kovalam. Morning after breakfast enjoy sun bath at the lovely beaches in Kovalam. Overnight stay in hotel. Day 08 :Kovalam to Trivandrum Airport Morning after breakfast check out from the Hotel and there will be drive to Trivandrum International Airport for your onward journey to home.
Tour To God's Own Country Kerala
Day 1: Cochin The tour starts at Cochin where you will be greeted upon arrival at the Kochi International Airport or the railway station then escorted to your hotel. After getting settled, you will be taken to do some sightseeing in Cochin. Visit the St. Francis Church, the oldest Church in India, and 500 year old Portugese Houses. See Chinese fishing nets, Mattancherry Palace, and a 16th century Synagogue. Shop in the local market in the evening. Overnight: Cochin Day 2: Cochin to Munnar Enjoy breakfast in the hotel before embarking on a 130km drive to Munnar. Visit the incredible Cheyyappara Waterfalls then nearby tea gardens, spread like a green carpet over hundreds of kilometers. This area has a very low population and is essentially run by Tata tea. Check into your hotel after a long day of exploring. Overnight: Munnar Day 3: Munnar Begin sightseeing in Munnar after waking up and having breakfast. Visit Mattupetty, Eco-Point, Tea Museum, Pothamedu, and more while you are out and about. Take an optional boat ride as well before returning to your hotel in the evening. Overnight: Munnar Day 4: Munnar to ThekkadyBegin your day with a 110km morning drive to Thekkady and travel through cardamom hills. Here, you will check into your resort before visiting the local spice plantation to see cardamom, pepper, coffee, and tea estate. On the way back to your hotel room, stop at the local market and pick up some fragrant spices. Overnight: Thekkady Day 5: Thekkady to Kumarakom After breakfast, proceed to Kumarakom, Kumarakom is a scenic village located at the picturesque bank of the Vembanad Lake. On arrival directly visit to the exotic Kumarakom bird sanctuary and see varied species of colourful as well migratory birds in the park. The bird sanctuary is also termed as Ornithologist’s Paradise. Later check in at hotel, freshen up and have some rest. Night stay in Kumarakom. Day 6: Kumarakom-Cochin- Departure Enjoy breakfast in the morning before being transferred to the Cochin Airport or railway station.
AIDAbella Exclusive Cochin Shore Tours Backwater and Cochin
Four tours,for AIDAbella guests. Tour # 1 December 6. 2017.AIDAbella Cochin Shore Tours Backwater and Cochin Duration 7 to 8 hoursDeparts at 10.00. After formal reception your group will proceed to Alleppey. Morning hour drive will give you opportunity to see the life of Cochin. At Alleppey group will be checked into a waiting houseboat exclusively for you. The houseboat is traditional designed and deluxe category. The houseboat guests meander through the canals and backwaters fringed with coconut groves, paddy fields, and virgin villages. At noon the lunch will be served in the houseboat. The lunch cooked by Chef of the houseboat includes fish, meat and vegetable which are Kerala traditional style. Coffee / tea with banana snacks will be served. At the end of cruising the group will be disembarked from house boat to drive back to Cochin. On arrival Cochin the tour will do an orientation drive to Fort Kochi. There will be photo stops near the Chinese Fishing Nets, St. Francis Church, (wherein is first tomb of Vasco de Gama.)End of the tour. Tour # 2 December 6. 2017AIDAbella Cochin Old & NewDuration 5 to 6 hours.Departs at 10.30 After formal reception the group will proceed to Fort Kochi, and Jew town. The Old City At Fort Kochi the tour will visit Chinese Fishing Net. The guests will watch operating the nets. Proceeds to St. Francis Church to see tomb of Vasco de Gama. Then a soft walk of Fort Kochi to see the ancient city and Santa Cruz Basilica. Later the tour will Jew Town to see Dutch Palace Then go to the market for spices, antiques, and handicrafts. Explore the area with Jewish houses, streets and synagogue. Drives to Ernakulum the New City where the life of Cochin watched.optionally you can stop for shopping in the area. End of the tour.. Itinerary # 3 For December 6. 2017AIDAbella Cochin Tour & DanceDuration 6 to 7 hours.Departs at 13.00 This tour follows itinerary # 2 plus witness Kathakali the classical dance of Kerala. The demonstration and performance will last for 1 and 1/2 hours. Itinerary# 4 December 6. 2017.AIDAbella Cochin Tour & Martial Art. Duration 6 to 7 hoursDeparts 13.00 This tour follows itinerary # 2 plus witnessing Kalaripayattu the martial art of Kerala. The show will last for 1 and 1/2 hours.Return.
'Seabourn Encore' Exclusive Kochi Tours
Tour#1.Harbor cruise with Kochi Tour. The tour is a combination of a river cruise and overland drive in a Van / Car to visit the popular attractions of Kochi. The river cruise goes towards the Fishing villages off Kochi harbor. The morning hours witness with hustle and bustle of this fish harbors with arriving trawlers with catch of the day and ensuing fish auctions. The buyers are the fish vendors and local hoteliers and local residents. (Duration of Harbor cruise – 2 hours) The boat ride will end at Jewish Town. Walk through the ancient Jewish street. The street is studded with ancient residential buildings.Upper stories were the residential quarters of the earlier Jewish traders and lower stories their spice warehouses. These ancient buildings are shops now At the end of the street,the ancient synagogue and we visit that. The group will break tour for a tea / coffee at a boutique restaurant. Sitting in balcony, sipping a hot tea watch loading and unloading of spices to the ware houses downstairs. Later the tour will continue with visit of Fort Kochi. Chinese fishing Nets at the beach. Wait to see the operation of old fishing technique which was introduced by the Chinese traders in 14th Century. From the beach the group will do a soft walk to St. Francis’ Church the first European church built in India.(wherein is the first tomb of Vasco de Gama), Santa Cruz Basilica etc., (Counted as one of the heritage edifices of Kerala, this church is one of the finest and most impressive of churches in India. Tour Ends and drive back to pier. Tour #2. Shore of Kochi Attractions. The tour goes to ancient Jewish Town. On reaching explore the area. The streets studded with ancient Jewish residential buildings. Upper stories were the residential quarters of the Jewish traders and lower stories their spice warehouses. These buildings are now shops for tourists. Reach the synagogue and visit. Tea break at a boutique restaurant. From the balcony, sipping tea watch loading spices to the ware houses downstairs. Optionally you can also spend time for shopping in Jew town. Later drive to Fort Kochi. Visit Chinese fishing nets at the beach. See the operation of these nets. Visit St. Francis’ Church, (the first tomb of Vasco de Gama), Santa Cruz Basilica, nee of the heritage edifices of Kerala Tour ends and driven back to pier. Tour # 3.Backwater & Houseboat. The tour is a combination of overland drive to the backwater region and a cruise in houseboat and visits to the popular attractions of Kochi. Drive to Backwaters. Check in to a waiting houseboat exclusively booked for you..Cruise along the palm studded backwaters flanked by paddy fields.(2 hours.) Drive to Kochi and go to Heritage areas of Fort Kochi and Jewish Town. Return to Pier.
Tours in Kochi for 'Quantum of the Seas' passengers
Tours and ItineraryKathakali and Tour of KochiYou are received by us at the Cochin Port by the side of the ship. The tour Jewish Town. The streets studded with ancient Jewish residential buildings. You wander all over at your pace and reach the synagogue. Spend inside the synagogue a while.Tea break at a tiny boutique restaurant. for hot tea overseeing from the balcony the hustle and bustle of workers carry spices into the warehouses down stairs. Optionally you can also spend time for shopping in Jew town. Drive to Fort Kochi. There visit Chinese fishing nets at the beach. See the operation of these nets. Then walk to St. Francis’ Church, Then visit Santa Cruz Basilica, one of the heritage edifices of Kerala. Proceed for 'Kathakali' the classical dance of Kerala. Exclusive show for you in an air con theater. Performance last for 1 1/2 hoursSea Food and Tour of Kochi After met by us at the Cochin Port Start the tour and goes to Jewish Town. We explore the area. The streets studded with ancient Jewish residential buildings. Upper stories which were the residential apartments of the Jewish traders and lower stories their spice warehouses. These buildings are now shops for tourists. You wander all over at your pace and reach the synagogue. Spend inside the synagogue a while.Tea break at a boutique restaurant. This sip tea overseeing the workers carry spices into the warehouses down stairs. Drive to Fort Kochi to visit Chinese fishing nets. Then a soft walk to visit St. Francis’ Church, Go to visit Santa Cruz Basilica, one of the heritage edifices of Kerala. Go to small luxurious boutique hotel for fresh sea food. Chef, will have unique suggestions for you.. Cochin City Like a NativeYou are met at the ship. Drive to the Fishing villages at Chellanam. Watch the life of fishermen there. There is plenty of photo opportunities here. Drive back along the coastal road to next village Kannamaly for lunch in one of the home stays there. After lunch go for a boat ride across the river in punting boat ( men punt the boat using a long bamboo pole). Watch activities of climbing tall coconut trees, spinning coir yarn by hand and simple machines.Jewish Heritage of CochinYou are met at the ship.Then travel to Jewish Town to see Paradesi Synagogue. Jews streets are explored. Time is spend on wandering the streets where stores you can hunt for gifts to people back home. After a short visit to the Dutch Palace Chinese Fishing Nets, St. Francis Church we drive to ancient Jewish settlements at Paravoor, Chendamanglam aka Muziris.Later sit for lunch in a local sea fish specialty restaurant for lunch.Drive to Cochin. Visit Thekkumbhagom Synagogue of Malabar Jews. Look around the vegetable, fruits, and spice market in the area.