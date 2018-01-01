Tours in Kochi for 'Quantum of the Seas' passengers

Tours and ItineraryKathakali and Tour of KochiYou are received by us at the Cochin Port by the side of the ship. The tour Jewish Town. The streets studded with ancient Jewish residential buildings. You wander all over at your pace and reach the synagogue. Spend inside the synagogue a while.Tea break at a tiny boutique restaurant. for hot tea overseeing from the balcony the hustle and bustle of workers carry spices into the warehouses down stairs. Optionally you can also spend time for shopping in Jew town. Drive to Fort Kochi. There visit Chinese fishing nets at the beach. See the operation of these nets. Then walk to St. Francis’ Church, Then visit Santa Cruz Basilica, one of the heritage edifices of Kerala. Proceed for 'Kathakali' the classical dance of Kerala. Exclusive show for you in an air con theater. Performance last for 1 1/2 hoursSea Food and Tour of Kochi After met by us at the Cochin Port Start the tour and goes to Jewish Town. We explore the area. The streets studded with ancient Jewish residential buildings. Upper stories which were the residential apartments of the Jewish traders and lower stories their spice warehouses. These buildings are now shops for tourists. You wander all over at your pace and reach the synagogue. Spend inside the synagogue a while.Tea break at a boutique restaurant. This sip tea overseeing the workers carry spices into the warehouses down stairs. Drive to Fort Kochi to visit Chinese fishing nets. Then a soft walk to visit St. Francis’ Church, Go to visit Santa Cruz Basilica, one of the heritage edifices of Kerala. Go to small luxurious boutique hotel for fresh sea food. Chef, will have unique suggestions for you.. Cochin City Like a NativeYou are met at the ship. Drive to the Fishing villages at Chellanam. Watch the life of fishermen there. There is plenty of photo opportunities here. Drive back along the coastal road to next village Kannamaly for lunch in one of the home stays there. After lunch go for a boat ride across the river in punting boat ( men punt the boat using a long bamboo pole). Watch activities of climbing tall coconut trees, spinning coir yarn by hand and simple machines.Jewish Heritage of CochinYou are met at the ship.Then travel to Jewish Town to see Paradesi Synagogue. Jews streets are explored. Time is spend on wandering the streets where stores you can hunt for gifts to people back home. After a short visit to the Dutch Palace Chinese Fishing Nets, St. Francis Church we drive to ancient Jewish settlements at Paravoor, Chendamanglam aka Muziris.Later sit for lunch in a local sea fish specialty restaurant for lunch.Drive to Cochin. Visit Thekkumbhagom Synagogue of Malabar Jews. Look around the vegetable, fruits, and spice market in the area.