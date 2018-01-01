Malahide Castle and Gardens Admission Ticket

At the regal 12th century Malahide Castle and Gardens, you will experience pure escapism as you lose yourself in the rich heritage and natural beauty of your surroundings. The landmark and its grounds, combined history with modern conveniences create a magical, memorable visit. Enjoy a guided tour of one of Ireland’s oldest castles first built by Richard Talbot, a knight of King Henry II. The tour takes visitors through the interior of the castle’s main reception rooms and bedrooms with period furniture and portraits from the National Gallery of Ireland. Learn the fascinating story of the Talbot family who passed the castle from generation to generation over a period of 800 years up until 1975 and hear about some of its ghosts that still like to make an appearance from time to time!Stroll out to the wonderful ornamental Botanic Gardens, which date from 1872 and largely created by the last Lord Milo Talbot. With nearly 5,000 varieties of plants from around the world there’s plenty to see and read about in the garden interpretive area within the visitor centre.Within the restored courtyard is the visitor centre home to the world renowned Avoca Café & Retail. Enjoy a takeout lunch to the gardens from the foodhall or sit in the 170 seater café overlooking the beautiful views of the walled garden. Avoca provide a wide selection of dishes from locally sourced producers along with freshly baked cakes and scones. It’s definitely an experience not to be missed.The grounds also have a state of the art playground, picnic sites, cycling centre, cricket pitch, tennis courts and golf course.Just beyond the castle walls and within in a short 10 minute stroll you’ll discover the wonderful marina village of Malahide. Award winning bars, restaurants and boutiques line the picturesque streets enjoyed all year long by visitors and locals alike.