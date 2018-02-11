Welcome to Howth
Howth is divided between the upper headland – where the best properties are, discreetly spread atop the gorse-rich hill where there are some fine walks and spectacular views of Dublin Bay – and the busy port town, where all the restaurants are (as well as an excellent weekend farmers market).
Newgrange, Hill of Tara Historical Coach Tour from Dublin
Leave Dublin behind and head to the Hill of Tara deep in the Irish countryside. The hill dates back to the 11th century and has many different ancient monuments and the seat of High King of Ireland. Hop back on board your coach and head to Newgrange. To help you experience the history of this ancient land, your guide will lead you into the actual tombs of Newgrange (dating from 3000 B.C.), one of the oldest and largest Neolithic burial chambers in Europe. They even predate the Egyptian pyramids!Finish off you tour with a quick stop in the picturesque town of Howth. Originally a fishing village, Howth is home to some of the oldest buildings in Ireland.
Malahide Castle, Dublin Bay, and Howth Village from Dublin
Your half-day tour starts with departure from central Dublin for the drive to Malahide Castle, where you'll enjoy a guided tour of this refurbished landmark that dates back to the 12th century. With your guide, wander the castle grounds, spanning some 250 acres, and keep your eyes or ears open for ghosts said to haunt the site. You'll see the private gardens of Lord Talbot, which have been opened to the public and are described by garden lovers as a small botanic haven.Then visit the local craft shops or relax over a coffee and snack, if you wish (own expense), before continuing your tour with a coastal drive through picturesque Malahide to Howth. You have time to stroll around this pretty village before making your way to the summit of Howth for a photo op over Dublin Bay. Less than one hour from the city, you'll enjoy a scenic respite. Your tour ends with return to your pickup point.
North Coast and Malahide Castle Day Tour from Dublin
This half day tour departs at 11am. This tour takes place in a double decker bus to allow the best possible experience of the beautiful scenery en route. The tour is given by a Fáilte Ireland accredited guide in a live English only commentary. Departing from Dublin City Centre, the tour takes in the North Coastal area of Clontarf, passing by Bull Island. This is followed by the first stop off on board, in Malahide Castle. Admission to Malahide Castle is included in the price of the tour ticket. Passengers are taken on a guided tour of the Castle and get to discover its long history and the legacy left behind by the Talbot family. Passengers can then explore the picturesque fishing village of Howth for a short while at their leisure before re-joining the tour. After experiencing the best of one of Dublin’s favorite coastal towns, the tour begins to travel back to Dublin City. Passengers can avail of one free loop of the Hop-on Hop-off city tour on the same day as they have taken the tour, and a Dublin Highlights and Hidden Corners walking tour.
Dublin Hop-On Hop-Off Bus Pass, Malahide Castle, Howth Tour
Escape the hustle and bustle of the city on this half-day trip. Stop first at the grounds of Malahide Castle and enjoy a live-guided tour of the refurbished castle (former home to the Talbot family) and wander the castle grounds which span some 250 acres. Watch out for the ghosts that haunt the castle. Enjoy the private gardens of Lord Talbot, which have been opened to the public and are described by garden lovers as a small botanic haven. Visit the local craft shops or relax over a coffee, treats and pastry (own expense). Continue with a scenic coastal drive through the picturesque Malahide and fishing village of Howth. Take time to wander around this pretty village before making your way to Howth summit for a spectacular photo opportunity overlooking Dublin Bay. The perfect way to unwind, less than one hour from the city. Explore Dublin at your leisure with your ticket and enjoy the two fantastic routes, focusing different parts or aspects of the city. Red Route:This fun and friendly 90-minute original route tour departs every 8 to 20 minutes throughout the day. Some of the stops included are Trinity College, Guinness Storehouse, Dublin Castle, St. Patrick's Cathedral, Kilmainham Gaol, Old Jameson Distillery and others. Visitor attraction discounts and exclusive offers are available on receipt of your ticket.Blue Route:The exciting route departs every 30 minutes throughout the day stopping at many of Dublin's famous attractions and whisks you out of the city to visit Glasnevin Cemetery, Ireland's Necropolis. Learn about Ireland's rich history through the narratives of Daniel O’Connell, Charles Stewart Parnell, Michael Collins and Eamon DeValera, among others. Finish your tour off with a stop in Croke Park and find out what being Irish is all about. Croke Park is an iconic stadium, steeped in history and has been at the heart of Irish sporting and cultural life for over hundred years. Take a trip here and enjoy an unrivaled state-of-the-art interactive visitor experience and find out more about Ireland’s unique national games and the fastest field games in the world – hurling and Gaelic football.
Dublin Hop-On Hop-Off Bus Pass, Howth and Malahide Castle Tour
Escape the hustle and bustle of the city on this half-day trip. Stop first at the grounds of Malahide Castle: Enjoy a live-guided tour of the refurbished castle (former home to the Talbot family) and wander the castle grounds which span some 250 acres. Watch out for the ghosts that haunt the castle! Enjoy the private gardens of Lord Talbot, which have been opened to the public and are described by garden lovers as a small botanic haven.Visit the local craft shops or relax over a coffee, treats & pastry (own expense). Continue with a scenic coastal drive through the picturesque Malahide & fishing village of Howth. Take time to wander around this pretty village before making your way to Howth summit for a spectacular photo opportunity overlooking Dublin Bay. The perfect way to unwind, less than one hour from the city.Then, explore Dublin at your leisure with your 48-hour bus sightseeing ticket and enjoy the two fantastic routes, focusing on different parts or aspects of the city. This fun and friendly 90-minute RED original route tour departs every 8 to 20 minutes throughout the day and some of the stops included are Trinity College, Guinness Storehouse, Dublin Castle, St. Patrick's Cathedral, Kilmainham Gaol, Old Jameson Distillery & others. Visitor attraction discounts and exclusive offers are available on receipt of your ticket.The exciting BLUE 'DNA' route departs every 30 minutes throughout the day stopping at many of Dublin's famous attractions and whisks you out of the city to visit Glasnevin Cemetery, Ireland's Necropolis. Learn about Ireland's rich history through the narratives of Daniel O’Connell, Charles Stewart Parnell, Michael Collins and Eamon DeValera, among others. Finish your tour off with a stop in Croke Park and find out what being Irish is all about. Croke Park is an iconic stadium, steeped in history and has been at the heart of Irish sporting and cultural life for over hundred years. Take a trip here and enjoy an unrivaled state-of-the-art interactive visitor experience and find out more about Ireland’s unique national games and the fastest field games in the world – hurling and Gaelic football.
Howth Peninsula Hiking Tour
Meet your guide at the Tourism Kiosk on Howth Harbour, and begin your hike from there. You'll walk uphill and out of the village, acquainting yourself with the more rustic, less trodden ways and trails that wind through the elder trees and radiant heather and gorse of the peninsula. Pass through ancient woodlands, and discover the gateway to the Otherworld, known as Aideen's Grave, a portal dolmen, as old as the pyramids. Explore the local jungle imported from Thailand by Lord Howth long ago, still thriving on the trails that your guide knows, but many locals and visitors don't. Continue out of the woodlands, to HG Wells's most beautiful view in the world, and on to the southern part of the peninsula, crossing the heathers of Shielmartin Hill, and make your way to the cliff path that your guides know better than anyone else. After a short rest at Red Rock, where ships can be seen traversing Dublin Bay towards the port, spot the caves, stacks, and other monuments to the erosive power of the sea along the coastline, and get a sense of the coastal habitats of the bay. Ascend gently along the cliff paths by the spectacular Baily Lighthouse to Howth Summit. Then descend the disused tramlines, by the steps, back to Howth village, returning to the waterfront to end your tour. Please note: Your tour may follow alternative routes for different tides and weather conditions.