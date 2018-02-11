Dublin Hop-On Hop-Off Bus Pass, Malahide Castle, Howth Tour

Escape the hustle and bustle of the city on this half-day trip. Stop first at the grounds of Malahide Castle and enjoy a live-guided tour of the refurbished castle (former home to the Talbot family) and wander the castle grounds which span some 250 acres. Watch out for the ghosts that haunt the castle. Enjoy the private gardens of Lord Talbot, which have been opened to the public and are described by garden lovers as a small botanic haven. Visit the local craft shops or relax over a coffee, treats and pastry (own expense). Continue with a scenic coastal drive through the picturesque Malahide and fishing village of Howth. Take time to wander around this pretty village before making your way to Howth summit for a spectacular photo opportunity overlooking Dublin Bay. The perfect way to unwind, less than one hour from the city. Explore Dublin at your leisure with your ticket and enjoy the two fantastic routes, focusing different parts or aspects of the city. Red Route:This fun and friendly 90-minute original route tour departs every 8 to 20 minutes throughout the day. Some of the stops included are Trinity College, Guinness Storehouse, Dublin Castle, St. Patrick's Cathedral, Kilmainham Gaol, Old Jameson Distillery and others. Visitor attraction discounts and exclusive offers are available on receipt of your ticket.Blue Route:The exciting route departs every 30 minutes throughout the day stopping at many of Dublin's famous attractions and whisks you out of the city to visit Glasnevin Cemetery, Ireland's Necropolis. Learn about Ireland's rich history through the narratives of Daniel O’Connell, Charles Stewart Parnell, Michael Collins and Eamon DeValera, among others. Finish your tour off with a stop in Croke Park and find out what being Irish is all about. Croke Park is an iconic stadium, steeped in history and has been at the heart of Irish sporting and cultural life for over hundred years. Take a trip here and enjoy an unrivaled state-of-the-art interactive visitor experience and find out more about Ireland’s unique national games and the fastest field games in the world – hurling and Gaelic football.