Russborough House and Parklands Admission and Tour

The Parklands open at 10am and close at 6pm daily. Local people walk the Demesne each day and then drop into the Tea Rooms for morning/afternoon tea and coffee or lunch. Pre-booked coaches may be seen at Russborough each day bringing visitors fromaround the world to take a guided tour of the house, do some shopping in the well stocked gift shop and have refreshments in the Tea Rooms. Some may travel by car, bus or even bicycle as Russborough is very well located within only 20 km from Dublin off the road N81 and 4.5 km from Blessington, Co. Wicklow. Families are regular visitors to the Parklands as young children love the Maze, fairy trail, playground and tree trail. Recently introduced is the 2 km audio walking tour which is suitable for adults and children alike. The East & West Courtyards house many artisans which gives opportunity for additional shopping if so desired. Near the West Wing you will find the Birds of Prey Centre; please note that there is an additional charge for the Birds of Prey. From art lovers to historians to the curious passers by this tour will leave you feeling inspired. Lafranchini ceilings, furniture and tapestries from Louis XV's time all are on view during the guided house tour. The historic interactive exhibition located downstairs tells the story of the three families who lived at Russborough for over a period of 275 years; the Earls of Miltown, the Dalys and Sir Alfred and Lady Beit. The exhibition is free to fee paying visitors to the house.