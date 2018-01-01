8-Day West of Ireland Tour from Dublin

Day 1: Dublin – Macroom, County CorkHead into the wild countryside of West Cork. See Curragh Racecourse and stop to explore the Rock of Cashel, a fascinating Celtic Cathedral near Cork (entry at own expense). Lunch in Blarney, then follow the River Lee to Gougane Barra.Overnight: 3-star Gougane Barra Hotel Day 2: Macroom – Beara Peninsula – Kenmare (B)Explore the Beara Peninsula at leisure. Walk along Bant-y Bay or stroll to Glengarriff to spot seals. Lunch in McCarthy's Bar; depart for Kenmare for dinner and music. Overnight: 3-star Coachman Inn or The Brass Lantern Day 3: Kenmare – Ring of Kerry – Portmagee, County Kerry (B)Morning free time, then depart for the Ring of Kerry route on the Iveragh Peninsula. Stop for walks on sandy beaches framed by the Macgillycuddy’s Reeks mountain range, and walk along the Old Kenmare Road in Killarney National Park. Visit a sheep farm and explore a Celtic ring at Staigue Fort. Barbecue on Derrynane Beach (own expense).Overnight: 3-star The Moorings GuesthouseDay 4: Portmagee – Ring of Kerry – Dingle (B)Drive to Dingle Bay; choose activities at your own expense. Lunch at Tom Crean’s South Pole Inn, and then arrive in the tiny town of Dingle.Overnight: 3-star Dingle Bay Hotel Day 5: Dingle (B)Day at leisure in Dingle and the surrounding peninsula. Perhaps take a tour of the Dingle Peninsular to Slea Head – Ireland’s most westerly point, or walk to Dun Chaoin Harbour. Overnight: 3-star Dingle Bay Hotel Day 6: Dingle – Tralee or Listowel -- Ennistymon, County Clare (B)Travel along Conor Pass and cross River Shannon by ferry to reach County Clare. Take lunch at leisure in Tralee or Listowel, the tour Listowel Castle. Overnight: 3-star The Cliffs of Moher HotelDay 7: Ennistymon – Galway Bay or Aran Islands – Connemara (B)Explore Galway Bay by ferry with your guide, or explore the Aran Islands independently by ferry from nearby Doolin. Head north through the Burren before visiting Poulnabrone Dolmen, a Megalithic tomb. Visit Kinvarra village to see Dunguire Castle and pass through the Mamturk Mountains. Opt to walk through the Connemara National Park or visit Kylemore Abbey (own expense).Overnight: 3-star Abbeyglen Castle HotelDay 8: Connemara – Killary Harbour – Galway – Dublin (B)Travel toward Galway, where you'll walk along the Famine Trail on the shore of Killary Harbour, or stroll along the shores of Lake Corrib. Free time in Galway. On the route back, pass through County Mayo, Roscommon, Longford and Meath before a stop at Locke’s Whiskey Distillery. Arrive back in Dublin in the early evening.