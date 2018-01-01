Explore Queen Of Hills Day Tour in Darjeeling

Get picked up from your hotel early in the morning at 4:30 am, meet your expert local guide and drive to Tiger Hill. Keep your camera ready as we start early for you to catch the perfect Sunrise on Tiger Hill, the highest point in the region. Capture the vastness of Mt. Everest and Mt. Kanchenjunga as the first rays of rising sun touch the snowy hills of the Eastern HImalayas. Let your guide help you understand local legend and stories of the place.From Tiger Hill, take a small trek uphill to visit the Sinchel temple, dedicated to Hindu Goddess Durga. Located in the middle of the forest, the temple has it's own charm and is often flocked with devotees. Return from the hill top and en route take a quick stop at Ghoom Monastery, one of Darjeeling’s oldest Tibetan Buddhist monasteries. Visitors come to catch the glimpse of 15-foot tall statue of Buddha and the huge oil lamps that keep burning throughout the year.Proceed to visit the War memorial of Darjeeling, created in the honor of Gorkha soldiers. Click some breath-taking pictures and proceed back to the city center, locally known as Chowrasta. In the company of your guide, proceed to the best breakfast joint in the city, the Keventers. Devour the flavors of Northeast India and proceed to the Himalayan mountaineering Institute, a pilgrimage for climbing enthusiasts. Learn from your guide all about Tenzing Norgay and the first ever Mt. Everest expedition.Stop over for traditional lunch, proceed to the Mall road and take a pony ride, and take in the beautiful simplicity of the scenery of Darjeeling. Walk past an array of boutiques, restaurants, and antique stores selling traditional garments, carpets, rugs, paintings, jewelry and much more. Explore the local side of Darjeeling as the sun starts to drop, and relax with a chilled beer break at the “Buzz” restaurant. After your break, you will be dropped back to your hotel at 7 pm as the tour comes to an end.