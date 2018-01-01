Welcome to West Bengal Hills
Top experiences in West Bengal Hills
West Bengal Hills activities
Magical Darjeeling India
Day 01: NJP Rly Station / IXB Airport – Darjeeling (98 kms / 3 hrs) Meet & Greet on arrival at NJP Railway Station / IXB Airport & transfer to Darjeeling (6,710 ft.). On arrival Check-in to hotel & rest of the day at leisure. Overnight stay at Darjeeling. Day 02: Darjeeling Sightseeing Early Morning (at 04:00 am) drive to Tiger hill to watch the spectacular sunrise over Mt. Khangchendzongha (28,208 ft. Worlds 3rd highest peak), on your way back visit Ghoom Monastery and Batasia Loop. After breakfast visit Himalayan Mountaineering Institute, P.N. Zoological Park (Thursday closed), Tenzing Rock, Tibetan Refugee self-help Centre (Sunday closed), Tea Garden (outer view), Ropeway and Japanese Temple. Evening free for shopping or leisure. Overnight stay at Darjeeling. Day 03: Mirik Excursion After breakfast full day excursion trip to Mirik Lake (4,900 ft.) Via Indo-Nepal Border (Extra vehicle charges will be applicable for Nepal Border to Pasupati Market). Mirik is famous for its man-made Sumendu Lake, Cardamom plantations and Tea Estates. (One can do Boating on direct payment basis in lake). In evening return to the hotel. Overnight stay at Darjeeling. Day 04: Darjeeling Departure – NJP Rly Station / IXB Airport (98 kms / 3 hrs) After breakfast Check-out from hotel and take the departure transfer to NJP Railway Station / IXB Airport for your onward journey.
Best Picked Private Full Day Darjeeling Sightseeing Including Tiger Hill
Skip the stress of finding a taxi or sharing a shuttle at the start of your trip. Simply enter your details when you book, pay in advance, and then show your voucher to your driver when you land in Darjeeling. Begin your tour with a pickup from your preferred Darjeeling location as per You Tell Us we Pickup you. Meet our Trip Representative, then start your adventure around the Adventure city of Darjeeling. Must See Darjeeling (Top Places): Sunrise on Tiger Hill , Sinchel temple, Ghoom Monastery, Tibetan Buddhist monasteries, War memorial of Darjeeling , Devour the flavors of Northeast India and proceed to the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute, a pilgrimage for climbing enthusiasts, Stop over for traditional lunch, proceed to the Mall road and take a pony ride, and take in the beautiful simplicity of the scenery of Darjeeling. Walk past an array of Boutiques, Restaurants, and Antique stores selling Traditional Garments, Carpets, Rugs, Paintings, Jewelry and much more. and your suggestions are always welcome to go on Attraction you wish. Airconditioned Car for Transport with Free Wifi and Knowledgeable Car DriveR
Darjeeling Half-Day Private Sightseeing Tour
Your tour begins with a pick-up from from your hotel. Meet your guide and drive to some of the main attractions of Darjeeling. Get your camera ready to enjoy the beautiful Himalayan mountains. Start with Himalayan Mountaineering institute which is dedicated to Tenzing Norgay, the first person to climb Mt Everest. There is a museum which consists of various articles and his personal effects. Move towards the zoo where you can find animals like Himalayan black bear, red panda, yak, Tibetan wolf and snow leopard. You can enjoy the Darjeeling ropeway at an altitude of 7000 ft. View the river Rangeet and also the tea gardens along with the snow covered peaks. Afterwards, get ready for rock climbing at Tenzing and Gombu Rocks at a sita. Visit an old tea estate and learn about how it is termed as a tea plantation hub of the state. You can also purchase tea here. Finally, visit the Self-help center for the Tibetan refugees & The Gorkha football stadium. You can find the handcrafts, woolen clothes along with the view of the parade grounds. You will also visit Lebong Race Course, which is used for tournaments and festivals. At the end of your tour, you will be dropped back off to your hotel.
An Excursion into the World of the famous Darjeeling Tea
You will be escorted from your hotel in Darjeeling to the Sourenee Tea Estate (approximately 2.5 hours). The Estate covers an area of almost 338 acres stretching at altitudes ranging between 2295 feet to 4265 feet. The scenic beauty of the Estate and its surroundings are unparalleled and offer an abundance of exotic flora & fauna. This Estate is ideal for Eco-Tourism, the infrastructure of which is being actively developed by the present management. Sourenee Tea Estate is more than 100 years old and has yielded quality teas that have made the estate very popular amongst tea lovers all over the world. This garden is mainly fed by rain-water which is available for nearly 8 to 9 months a year. Darjeeling Tea cannot be grown in any other part of the world because of its optimum favorable climate and the indigenous character of its soil and environment. You will have a guided of the estate (plantation) to learn how this special tea is grown. Following, lunch will be served at the Garden Manager’s Bungalow. You will then tour the factory and see the different steps in Tea manufacture. With your acquired knowledge, you will take part in a small Tea Tasting Session. After you enjoy your tea, you will be escorted back to your hotel in Darjeeling.
A Raft Journey: Thunder Down the Himalayan Foothills on Teesta River's White Water with Private Transfer
You will be picked from your hotel or fixed point within Darjeeling and driven to Teesta Bazar, where you will meet your instructor. After a brief introduction and important instructions, you’ll set out for your fun-filled and thrilling White Water Rafting adventure. Experienced river guides will take you on a safe journey down the river. Whether you are a seasoned rafter or a novice, at Teesta there are provisions and courses earmarked for both. Once you get your helmet, life jacket, a pair of oars and your raft, you’ll be ready to hit the challenging waters of the turbulent Teesta and Rangit. The River Teesta originates from Tso Lhamo Lake in North Sikkim at an altitude of over 5,330 meters and its tributary Rangit, originates from a glacier of Mount Kabru. Both finally meet at a place which is close to Teesta Bazar. This meeting point is known as Triveni. Your White Water Rafting experience will start from a point called the 7th Mile and continue down until Labarbote, which will take about 30 minutes to one hour (depending on the speed of the river). As you raft down Teesta, you will have wonderful views of the dense forests along the slope of the mountains, various birds, fish in the water, and small villages on both sides of the river. These views combined with the excitement of rafting through the torrents and foaming waters create an unforgettable experience. When your rafting journey ends at Labarbote point, you will be met and then driven back to your hotel / fixed point at Darjeeling.
Explore Queen Of Hills Day Tour in Darjeeling
Get picked up from your hotel early in the morning at 4:30 am, meet your expert local guide and drive to Tiger Hill. Keep your camera ready as we start early for you to catch the perfect Sunrise on Tiger Hill, the highest point in the region. Capture the vastness of Mt. Everest and Mt. Kanchenjunga as the first rays of rising sun touch the snowy hills of the Eastern HImalayas. Let your guide help you understand local legend and stories of the place.From Tiger Hill, take a small trek uphill to visit the Sinchel temple, dedicated to Hindu Goddess Durga. Located in the middle of the forest, the temple has it's own charm and is often flocked with devotees. Return from the hill top and en route take a quick stop at Ghoom Monastery, one of Darjeeling’s oldest Tibetan Buddhist monasteries. Visitors come to catch the glimpse of 15-foot tall statue of Buddha and the huge oil lamps that keep burning throughout the year.Proceed to visit the War memorial of Darjeeling, created in the honor of Gorkha soldiers. Click some breath-taking pictures and proceed back to the city center, locally known as Chowrasta. In the company of your guide, proceed to the best breakfast joint in the city, the Keventers. Devour the flavors of Northeast India and proceed to the Himalayan mountaineering Institute, a pilgrimage for climbing enthusiasts. Learn from your guide all about Tenzing Norgay and the first ever Mt. Everest expedition.Stop over for traditional lunch, proceed to the Mall road and take a pony ride, and take in the beautiful simplicity of the scenery of Darjeeling. Walk past an array of boutiques, restaurants, and antique stores selling traditional garments, carpets, rugs, paintings, jewelry and much more. Explore the local side of Darjeeling as the sun starts to drop, and relax with a chilled beer break at the “Buzz” restaurant. After your break, you will be dropped back to your hotel at 7 pm as the tour comes to an end.