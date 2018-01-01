Welcome to Murshidabad & Berhampore
The main draw here is the palace of Hazarduari, a royal mansion famous for its 1000 doors (real and false), built here for the nawabs in 1837. It houses an astonishing collection of antiquities from the 18th and 19th centuries. Other beautiful structures within the complex include the Nizamat Imambara with a clock tower, the Wasef Manzil (a former regal residence) and the elegant Madina Mosque.
Combine two incredible adventures – a highlights tour of India plus a cruise on the mighty Ganges River – in one extraordinary experience. Our unique 16-day itinerary takes in the lively rush of Delhi, the tranquility of the Taj Mahal, the character of rural villages, and the pure serenity of sailing the river from temple to palace. From land to sea, immerse yourself in India and all its glory.
India River Cruise – Ganges Encompassed
Plan ahead and combine two river cruising tours along the famous Ganges River for 15 days so you don’t have to worry about missing anything. Get unpacked and comfortable in your cabin once and then relax and enjoy the journey from Patna to Kolkata. Explore palace ruins at Rajmahal, check out sixth-century rock carvings, take breathtaking photos of the Jain temple in the middle of a lake at Pawapuri, and sail through local villages to see historical battlegrounds, terracotta temples, and the Katgola palace. Experience India in a way only river cruising can show you.
India River Cruise – Ganges Experience
Few travellers ever imagine getting to experience India from the waters of the famous Ganges River. Board our classic riverboat in Farakka and spend eight days sailing to picturesque local villages to explore stunning temples, historic battlegrounds, tranquil gardens, and the Hazarduari Palace. This scenic cruise will have you wanting to return to the glory of India sooner rather than later.