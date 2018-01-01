Welcome to Murshidabad & Berhampore

In Murshidabad, rural Bengali life and 18th-century architecture meld on the verdant shores of the Hooghly River, locally also known as the Bhagirathi River. When Siraj-ud-daula was nawab of Bengal, Murshidabad was his capital, and he was assassinated here after his defeat by Robert Clive at Plassey (now Palashi) in 1757.

