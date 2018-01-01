Welcome to Kurseong
Kurseong, 32km south of Darjeeling, is a tiny but bustling hill town best known for its tea estates and Raj-era boarding schools. Its name derives from the Lepcha word khorsang, a reference to the small white orchid prolific in this area. Flanked by hilly slopes draped with manicured tea estates, it is also currently the southern terminus for the charming toy trains of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway.
Hill Cart Rd (Tenzing Norgay Rd) – the noisy, traffic-choked main thoroughfare from Siliguri to Darjeeling – and its remarkably close shadow, the railway line, wind through town.
