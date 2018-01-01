Ujjivana - Massage for wholesome relaxation at Munnar's retreat

And do you feel your bones creaking like that age-old furniture which is pulled and dragged and is wearing out like junk? You may be as young as a bud of spring but is the daily stress of work and home making you crouch and cramp like an old crone...? Then it's time you headed out for some deep-seated relaxation massage made even more exclusive at this retreat in Munnar. With the natural elements aplenty and the becalming lush surroundings, you experience holistic healing at this centre. The 90-minute Ujjivana is a combination of various massage therapies. The approach of each massage works towards de-stressing at the muscular level by improving circulation and at the energy level/meridian points by releasing energy blocks. The therapies also work on the premise of stimulation, wherein the channels of energy in the human body system are flexed up by applying presses or certain techniques at the muscular/nerves layer. While the loosening up happens, detoxifying occurs simultaneously that aids in flushing out toxins and easing blood flow. A multi-pronged treatment approach in this package involves the Chinese Tai Chi which is a form of Martial arts. It is gentle and effective and hailed as one of the best stress-busters in Chinese medicine. Where on one hand, the gliding oiled strokes improve blood circulation, kneading methods help to work on frayed nerves and sore muscles. Effleurage, petrissage, scissoring and knuckling movements work in the same fashion but with different focal points to de-stress. Enhancing the effectiveness of these techniques are the Ayurvedic oils which have inherent medicinal properties. Apart from the assuaging impact of the oils that seep into your body through the skin pores, there is also the becalming effects of their aromas. To top it all, what transfers you to the realm of relaxation in this retreat in Munnar is the quietude of the hills and the stillness of nature...that you will hear own breathing, taking it slowly, lightly and relaxed way!