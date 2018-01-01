Welcome to The Western Ghats
Top experiences in The Western Ghats
The Western Ghats activities
Half day trekking at Letchmi Hills in Munnar
We drive about 3 kilometers towards Cochin (road) from Munnar, to the starting point of Letchmi hills trek. (Usually we start around 08.30hrs or 09.00hrs.)The trek will start at the height of 1420 meters MSL (approx), we will start through the tea plantations for about 30 to 40 minutes, After reaching the top of the hill, rest of our couple of hours trek will be on the ridge which offers beautiful views around, it will be through grasslands, one side will be rocky mountain slope and the other side will be tea plantations, patches of Shola forest etc…, in a clear sky day we could see the Anaimudi “highest peak in S. India” and the water reservoir of Idukki Dam which listed as highest arch dams in Asia and third tallest dam in India. We will have refreshment/picnic lunch at any suitable place during the trek, our trek we will be through Nature Zone where we can see some of exotic spices like Coffee, Cardamom, etc…, also its one of the best places to spot some endemic birds of this part of Western Ghats. Will have another 40 minutes to 01 hours walk through the tea plantations to finish the trek, highest point of this trek will be about 1950 meters MSL (approx) Our vehicle will be waiting at the finishing point at around 5th kilometers or 8th kilometers from Munnar towards Mankulam road (depending on the duration we chose) Usually we will start at 8.30 am or 9.00 am
Half day Top Valley trek in Munnar
We have to drive about 29 kilometers from Munnar towards Top Station through few of the major sightseeing spots of Munnar like Madupatty Dam, Echo-Point, Kundala Dam etc…, it could take 45 minutes to 01 hour drive to the starting point. Our trek will start will tea estate village will lead to tea plantation and to evergreen shola forest, montane forest, grasslands, also we will trek on the ridges of Western Ghats Eastern Slope which offers spectacular view to low land of Tamil Nadu, the second highest peak in S. India, the highest tea estate in the World “Kolukkumalai” etc…, also this is one of the best trek to explore some of the endemic birds of this region. Our trek will start at the height of 1800 meters MSL (approx) and the highest point of the trek will be about 2250 meters MSL. Finish the trek at (near) Top Station and drive back to Munnar
Ujjivana - Massage for wholesome relaxation at Munnar's retreat
And do you feel your bones creaking like that age-old furniture which is pulled and dragged and is wearing out like junk? You may be as young as a bud of spring but is the daily stress of work and home making you crouch and cramp like an old crone...? Then it's time you headed out for some deep-seated relaxation massage made even more exclusive at this retreat in Munnar. With the natural elements aplenty and the becalming lush surroundings, you experience holistic healing at this centre. The 90-minute Ujjivana is a combination of various massage therapies. The approach of each massage works towards de-stressing at the muscular level by improving circulation and at the energy level/meridian points by releasing energy blocks. The therapies also work on the premise of stimulation, wherein the channels of energy in the human body system are flexed up by applying presses or certain techniques at the muscular/nerves layer. While the loosening up happens, detoxifying occurs simultaneously that aids in flushing out toxins and easing blood flow. A multi-pronged treatment approach in this package involves the Chinese Tai Chi which is a form of Martial arts. It is gentle and effective and hailed as one of the best stress-busters in Chinese medicine. Where on one hand, the gliding oiled strokes improve blood circulation, kneading methods help to work on frayed nerves and sore muscles. Effleurage, petrissage, scissoring and knuckling movements work in the same fashion but with different focal points to de-stress. Enhancing the effectiveness of these techniques are the Ayurvedic oils which have inherent medicinal properties. Apart from the assuaging impact of the oils that seep into your body through the skin pores, there is also the becalming effects of their aromas. To top it all, what transfers you to the realm of relaxation in this retreat in Munnar is the quietude of the hills and the stillness of nature...that you will hear own breathing, taking it slowly, lightly and relaxed way!
Walk the plantation - earn the tea
Munnar’s curves are known for the indulging colours of green that fall onto any path you take in the hills. This trail offers the delights of a guided walk through the narrow tracks created by the tea pluckers, and the pleasant feeling of experiencing the various flavours that exist in the local varieties of tea leaves. Immerse yourself in the beautiful environs and serenity enveloping the Western Ghats, along with your friends and family. Wake up to the calls of the Nilgiri Thrush breaking the silence in a sensual way. The guide greets you as you head into the plantations still dressed in the dew from the previous night. Observe the hues of the landscape, that changes through the season, with each plant contributing, with its whole self, to the green dress of the landscape. Watch the workers already engaged with their work, with handmade baskets hanging down their backs. When your mind is happy witnessing these landscapes, the local guide will take you to the tea tasting session. You’ll be astounded by the difference the various varieties cast, as soon as the first drops touch your tongue. The colours of the variants grown in the area, beautifully arranged on the table is a pleasing sight. A lot of these strains are native and what you experience can only be done in this part of the whole wide world; isn’t that something to hold close? Live this beautiful experience with your special ones, or yourself, if you value experiences that together weave life. This one sure should be on your list.
Exploring Cities: A Tour of Munnar
Munnar is situated at the confluence of three mountain streams — Mudrapuzha, Nallathanni, and Kundala. At 1600 meters above sea level, this hill station was the summer resort for the British Government in South India. With its sprawling tea plantations, picture-book scenery, and winding lanes, Munnar is still a very popular hill station in Kerala. On this tour, you will visit the Eravikulam National Park (closed in Feb and Mar for breeding season) which was established to protect the Nilgiri Tahr (Nilgiri Ibex). This is the natural habitat of the Tahr. Half of the world's population of this rare mountain goat, which is rapidly moving towards extinction, is found here. If you are lucky, you can observe the Tahr from close quarters here. You will visit the tea gardens spread for miles and miles in and around the picturesque hills. You can watch the tea pickers with their bags strapped to their backs. Coffee and Cardamom in the region is grown under shade so naturally, these estates are shaded by huge tropical rainforest trees. For nature lovers, it is a delight to walk through these cool estates listening to birds, squirrels, and the occasional monkeys. You will also visit a Tea Museum (closed on Mondays) where you will get to taste some beautiful tea blends. This Tea Museum houses photographs and pieces of machinery; all of which have a story to tell about the origin and growth of tea plantations in Munnar.
Munnar: A Day Trek and Lunch
On this tour, you will enjoy an invigorating trek through the majestic Western Ghats. There are a couple of peaks that can be climbed (the guide will locally decide the altitude and duration of the trek as per your preference). Many tribal colonies here farm spices such as cardamom and pepper, which grow abundantly in the salubrious climate. The Sholas or high altitude evergreen forests are typical to the Western Ghats and considered extremely fragile. The trek will pass through countless Sholas, tea estates, and rolling grasslands. In the end, you will enjoy a picnic lunch at a scenic spot as you soak up the stunning surroundings.