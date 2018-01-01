Welcome to Vijayawada

The commercial and industrial city of Vijayawada, on the north bank of the Krishna River, will become Andhra's new state capital. Construction has started on a showpiece capital complex called Amaravati (named after a nearby Buddhist site), encompassing 30 existing villages on the southwest side of the river. It's projected Vijayawada-Amaravati will have 2.5 million inhabitants by 2025.

Right now there's not much of interest for travellers in the city itself, but Vijayawada is a good base for visiting some fascinating old Buddhist sites in the lush and green surrounding area.

