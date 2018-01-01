Private Transfer Vijayawada airport to city hotels

Once you leave the baggage area of Vijayawada Airport you will be greeted by our representative holding a sign with your name on it. You will be assisted with your luggage and once seated inside the air-conditioned vehicle you can relax leaving the traffic to the driver. This private transfer service by using exclusive car operates for all flights arriving at Vijayawada international and domestic terminals. Vijayawada airport is approximately 15 kms and 30minutes drive from city or beach side hotels. There will not be other passengers sharing your vehicle. It is an all inclusive transfer facility round the clock.