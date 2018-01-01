Day Trip to Nagarjuna Sagar & Nagarjuna Konda from Hyderabad

At 7am, your guide and driver will meet you at the reception of your hotel or accommodation and continue to drive you to the Nagarjuna Sagar (approximately 3 hours). Once you arrive, there will be restrooms available. Then your guide will accompany you to visit the Nagarjuna Konda Island for a 1-hour upstream cruise on India's Holy River, Krishna. Once you arrive, your guide will give you an overview regarding one of India’s richest and highly cultured Buddhist civilization that lived there for almost 1600 years. This island was rebuilt with replicas, when the backwaters of the dam submerged. Your experienced guide will show you what archaeologists have excavated from the prehistoric, the early stone age to late medieval periods such as the memorial pillars and relics of civilization inside the Mahachaitya, the most sacred stupa, as well as inscriptions in Brahmi with limestone sculptures. You will also learn more about the great university that flourished under Acharya Nagarjuna, the great Buddhist saint, scholar and philosopher who migrated to Nagarjuna konda from Amravati to spread the message of the Buddha. You will continue to see the several Jatakas, or Buddhist stories, inside the archaeological museum depicted on slab stones. Later, your guide will accompany you to board the boat back to Nagarjunakonda and drive back to Hyderabad.