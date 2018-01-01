Welcome to Hévíz
Full-Day Private Plane Journey to Lake Hévíz
This 8-hour, private tour begins from your Budapest accommodation, where you’ll be picked up in the morning — at a time according to your preferences — and taken straight to the Budöars Airport. There, meet your pilot and enjoy a glass of Champagne before climbing aboard your three-person aircraft and taking off. As you fly, your pilot will point out some of the beautiful sights you’ll pass, from Lake Balaton — known as the “Hungarian Sea” because of its size — to the splendor of Hungary’s national parks and nature reserves. Once you arrive at the Sámellék Airport, stretch your legs before stepping into a private vehicle, which will take you directly to the thermal town of Hévíz. Discover the beauty of Lake Hévíz, and its healing powers, when you go for a dip in its waters. The lake has served as a natural, thermal spa for thousands of years, supplied by underground springs and perfectly warm in temperature. Enjoy hours of blissful relaxation before hopping back into a taxi, which will take you back to Sármellék Airport. Climb aboard your private plane and soar back to Budapest. Upon your arrival in the Hungarian capital, you’ll be transported directly back to your accommodation, ensuring a comfortable experience.
Budapest Luxurious Day at Hévíz by Private Helicopter
Depart from your Budapest accommodation in the morning, where a vehicle will take you to Budaörs airport to begin your 8-hour excursion. Sip a glass of complimentary champagne and meet your pilot before boarding a private 3-passenger helicopter. On this 80-minute ride, gaze at the spectacular countryside unfurling as your pilot flies low and slow. Notice Lake Balaton, the ‘Hungarian Sea,’ and admire the landscape’s magnificent national parks, charming villages, and nature reserves from overhead. After arriving at Sármellék airport, stretch your legs and step into a private vehicle, which will take you all the way to the thermal town of Hévíz. Experience Lake Hévíz first-hand. Dip yourself into the rejuvenating water and take as much time as you want and need in the facilities of Hévíz. Admire the water lilies floating on the surface of the lake, and swim around in the relaxing water. After your luxurious day of relaxing, return to your private helicopter and fly back to the Budapest. On the way, take pictures of all the beautiful places the helicopter passes over. Upon arriving back at the airport in Budapest, you will be transported to your accommodation by private vehicle.
Balaton Area Tour: Hévíz, Keszthely, Badacsony
The program of this well-compiled tour is focused on the so called „Hungarian Sea” Lake Balaton. It is a very popular tourist destination and in conclusion the perfect whole day excursion from the city of Budapest. We start our tour in the morning, from a location you choose in the capital. At the end of the trip we will also take you to wherever you want to go in Budapest. Our tour guide will lead you through all the interesting sights along the way. Most of all, we will tell you all the information about the culture, history and present life of these regions. Feel free to ask your guide what you would like to know. We aim to create the perfect sightseeing experience for your taste. You can travel alone, or together with your family. Our high class vehicles provide the perfect comfortable trip experience.We start the tour from your Hotel, where you will meet your private guide and transport. The tour will take you west from Budapest, all along the lake Balaton, first of all up to the city of Hévíz. From Hévíz we will continue north, to Keszthely. As we curl back eastwards to Budapest, we continue finally towards Badacsony and make our last stop.The tour includes visit to three unique coastal cities, all with special, private guided walking trips. As a result, you can learn everything you want to know about the region’s great culture and the amazing heritage.